Taylor Swift: The singer is ready to make her directorial debut

Taylor Swift is experiencing a golden age. After years she managed to re-record her songs as she conceived them and her fans welcomed these new versions with open arms. After the success ai Grammy 2021 with which she was awarded the album of the year for Folklore, one of the two albums written during the pandemic, has started the reissue of some albums Red Taylor’s Version, the singer has released several songs in unreleased versions including that of All Too Well 10 minutes. From this in 2021 Taylor Swift made a 13-minute short starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. The experience as director of this short seems to have pushed the singer to want to experiment again behind the camera. Let’s find out more!

Taylor Swift: “Once I started directing a video, I didn’t want to stop”

In these days the Tribeca Film Festival and the singer was present for a panel dedicated to her short film All Too Well. The short was not the only one that the singer directed, she also tried her hand at the videos of her songs The Man, Cardigan And Willowwhich in effect influenced the birth of the short film.

“I’ve always been very curious. I was always watching and learning, trying to absorb as much as possible. I started working on editing and editing some of my music videos and I started changing a few things. It all started with me intruding on the videos, and from there in the review phase and then taking care of the graphics and text of the videos, almost 10 years ago. ” […]

But things weren’t that simple for the singer. Over time, despite the fact that she enjoyed working behind the camera and making videos of her songs in her own way, she also began to suffer from the impostor syndrome.. It was said that there were people more qualified than her and prepared to do this kind of work, but Taylor Swift also believes it is right to trust her in her instincts.

“It would be great to write and direct a great movie. I don’t perceive it as something bigger (compared to a short film). I love making a film that is so intimate and personal with a relatively small team, a solid group of people that I trust. “

In short, Taylor Swift has no intention of stopping, on the contrary she is open to as many projects as possible, willing to experiment, learn and improve.