Sylvester Stallone to be a dangerous mobster in the series ‘Tulsa King’

Stallone does not rest. the protagonist of Rambo Y Rockytwo of the most important and applauded sagas of all time, finished filming a few weeks ago the mercenaries 4, the long-awaited fourth installment of the spectacular cast action license. Now we know new details of the project tulsaking, previously known as Kansas Cityan ambitious series about mobsters exiled in Texas to arrive in November. His first trailer is frankly promising.

Terence Winter and Taylor Sheridan team up in a story about gangsters in Tulsa

tulsa king is signed by Terence Winterone of the creators of series like The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empireas well as sponsored by the producer and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, author of films such as the award-winning Wind River Y showrunner in the recent Yellowstone. Scheduled to premiere on Paramount+, the streaming platform of the well-known majorfocus on Dwight Manfred, a mafia capo known as The General. In addition to the aforementioned Hollywood star, the fiction will complete its cast with actors and actresses of the stature of Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, AC Peterson and Garrett Hedlund.

Sheridan and Winter’s idea is to offer a kind of twilight gangster story, with a very run-down mafia boss, who tAfter spending 25 years of his life in prison, he decides to go into exile in Tulsa, Kansas. There, while drinking and eating the leftovers of other organizations and former allies, he begins to suspect that his days as a great crime boss have passed away and that no one will help him. So neither short nor lazy, decides to form a team with the most dangerous criminals capablegenerating a circle of friends and allies alien to the great interests of New York families and crime syndicates.

“ Stallone will be a mobster who gets out of prison and decides to set up his empire in Kansas

Stallone, in top form at 75 years old, can play one of the most particular and special characters of his entire career. tulsa king arrive at Paramount next November 13although it is unknown when it will do so in Spain and through what portal or platform.