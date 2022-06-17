Sylvester Stallone has auctioned off part of his life despite his $400 million fortune

Hollywood Sylvester Stallone’s mother, astrologer and promoter of women’s wrestling, dies

treasure a fortune of 400 million dollars, So when Sylvester Stallone (75) decided to get rid of hundreds of personal items It wasn’t because of economic problems. On December 5, Julien’s auction room in Beverly Hills launched some of the most beloved belongings of this icon of popular culture. Total, more than 500 pieces between costumes, scripts, posters, awards, jewelry or furniture.

The fundamental reason why he has gotten rid of part of his life is because last January He put his 1,900-square-meter mansion up for sale. in the gated community of Beverly Park (Beverly Hills) for $110 million to move to idyllic Palm Beach, Florida, where he recently bought for 35.4 million of dollars one 1,200 square meter mansion built on a plot of 6,000 with direct access to the sand of the beach. wants to start a new life along with his third wife, Jennifer Flavin (53) with whom got married in 1997. The couple has three daughters, Sophia Rose (25), Sistine Roae (23) and Scarlet Rose (19) and from their first marriage they had Seargeoh and Sage (the latter died at the age of 36 in 2012 due to a heart attack). .

Today, the Californian mansion is still for sale despite having reduced its price by 25 million of dollars, but the auction has already been held. Items that fans have purchased for a stratospheric sum include a notebook with dialogues and drawings of Rocky(1976) which expected to sell for $50,000 and fetched $437,500; the knife used in cornered(1982) was purchased for $128,000; a suit designed by Versace for promotional purposes of Judge Dredd (1995) sold for $11,250 and for un watch i wore on The indestructibles(2010) $19,200 was paid.

Schwarzenegger’s great friend, in his private life he loves to enjoy Everton football matches, Bollywood movies, boxing, reading novels by Edgar Allan Poe and painting, the latter hobby inherited from his mother, Jacqueline, who died in 2020 at 98 years old. Nominated for Best Leading and Supporting Actor twice and winner of a Golden Globe for best supporting performance for Creed: The Legend of Rocky (2015), Sylvester Stallone has never been characterized as an extremely versatile actor on the big screen.