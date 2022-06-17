Sylvester Stallone doesn’t think ‘Rocky’ is a sports movie

A common doubt among cinephiles has to do with ascribing a famous film to one genre or another. elucidate if Apartment of billy wilder is a comedy or a drama can prolong the conversation in a way that is as unpredictable as it is sterile, because in the end, genres only matter to the extent that everyone can get a more specific idea of ​​a film. Whether we have more or less accepted it, this issue continues to be the subject of debate, and has even been the subject of the saga of Rocky, starring a boxer. All because the American Film Institute has included the first installment, directed by John G. Avildsen and written for and starring Sylvester Stalloneon his list of best sports movies ever.

Rocky is second behind another film about boxing, Wild bull of Martin Scorseseand the body has been quick to clarify what it considers to be “sports” that “genre of films with protagonists who practice athletics or other competitive games”. A very broad category that could even fit queen’s gambit, but with which Stallone does not seem comfortable. The star has published a video on Instagram where he reviews his experience in the saga of Rockyfocusing with particular attention on that Rocky IV who pitted him against the Soviet Iván Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. “To this day I cannot describe what it is Rocky. And maybe that’s the beautiful thing, that it reaches a level that even I don’t understand. secure your voice off.

Since Rocky snatched the Oscar from him in 1976 Taxi driverStallone has been in charge of directing the following installments, handing over to Ryan Coogler Y Steven Cape Jr. when the saga underwent a turn represented by believe. The latter has not implied that Stallone dissociates himself from the brand, and in fact in the video he shows a transversal knowledge of it. “I tried to make a lot of Rockys dramatic, like the first Rocky, Rocky IIthe last Rocky Balboa either believe. There’s a lot of drama in there, and it’s not a sports movie. It’s a drama”. And insist. “It’s a drama”. Stallone has a clear answer to this debate, and the AFI has made a big mistake.

Just then the director’s voice John Herzfeld (which he addressed to Stallone, in the company of dave baptist Y 50centinside the recent action film escape plan 3) asks the star: “So you don’t consider any Rocky movies to be sports?”. And Stallone puts an end to the matter. “Now here near”.

