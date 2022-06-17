Sylvester Stallone becomes a violent mobster in the series ‘Tulsa King’

If Stallone has shown anything over the years, it is that he is much more than the two characters that have brought him glory, from Rambo a Rocky. The actor said goodbye to both not long ago, but it didn’t take him long to turn the page and find another succulent project to relaunch his career, acting in the series titled tulsaking, published by the magazine Cinemanía.

Stallone will play a run-down mob boss who has spent the last 25 years of his life in jail and is now exiled to Tulsa, Kansas. From there he will begin to suspect that the rest of the gangsters do not have big plans for him and he will have to form his own trusted team outside the crime syndicate. In the first preview of the series released by Paramount, you can see the magnificent form that Sylvester Stallone maintains, who is even rare to see wearing an elegant suit that hides his muscles. But in the advance it is sensed that not everything will be formality and good manners.