Sylvester Stallone auctions the jewels of his most mythical films

The legendary 75-year-old actor, Sylvester Stallone, is moving house and have you thought now is a good time to get rid of some of the jewelry you has been collecting throughout his career cinematic. Scripts, shooting notebooks or articles that viewers have been able to see in ‘Rocky’, ‘Rambo’ or ‘Judge Dredd’ will become part of the collection of many of his followers or anyone who is willing to make a high bid. The auction, called ‘Ownership of the life and career of Sylvester Stallone’will take place on December 5 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. The organizers of the bookmaker calculate that you could get a few $1.5 million for Stallone’s item lot. What can be found at the auction? We tell you in the video.