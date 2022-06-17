Sylvester Stallone almost died on the set of Rocky IV



Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa has appeared in the ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’ movies



During the filming of the fourth installment of ‘Rocky’ the actor assures that he was about to die



It’s all due to a blow he received while shooting a fight with Dolph Lundgren

When you talk about Sylvester Stallone Action movies come directly to mind, it can’t be any other way. But if there is a character that launched him to stardom and that decades later continues to be film history and an icon of the seventh art, it is Rocky Balboa. The most famous boxer on the big screen arrived in 1976, with an impeccable performance by the interpreter that earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor. Since that first appearance, Rocky has returned to theaters on numerous occasions with other sequels, which has given him numerous anecdotes during filming, although the one about ‘Rocky IV’ almost It costs him his life, or at least that’s how Stallone remembers it.

In 1985, the fourth installment of the saga, ‘Rocky IV’, arrived in theaters. After settling in the movies and character as the world boxing champion, Rocky needed someone to put him on the ropes, and that’s when he arrives. Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. This new character came to challenge Rocky, but ends up facing Apollo Creed in the ring, who ends up dying in combat. A blow to Balboa who swears revenge in a battle against Drago.

A suffered filming

As a synopsis this is great, but so much fighting means that the shooting, easy, what is said easy, was not. Some time ago Sylvester Stallone gave some statements in which he talked about that shoot and how hard the fights between him and Lundgren were. It was so demanding that the actor He assures that he was about to die when he was recording the combat. As he has reported, a blow to the chest from Dolph Lundgren He knocked it out and you can see it, because it stayed in the final cut of the feature film.

“The first thing we shot was my entrance, Lundgren’s entrance and introductions, then I got badly injured during the fight and I had to be transferred to intensive care in California from Canada. Lundgren pulverized me”Stallone summed up that episode.

“At the time I didn’t feel it, but that same night my heart began to swell. My blood pressure went up to 260 and I almost went to talk to angels. The next thing I remember is being on an emergency flight at low altitude. I was in intensive care surrounded by nuns and after that I finished the fight again” after spending a few days in the hospital.

Lundgren’s version

And what does Dolph Lundgren say? Well, the version of him is completely professional, he only followed orders. Stallone was the screenwriter and director of the film and as Ivan Drago’s interpreter tells, all he did “was obey orders. He was the boss. He did everything he told me. We went back to Los Angeles and the producer was like, ‘Hey Dolph, you’ve got two weeks off, Sylvester’s in the hospital,'” he recalled.

However, in an interview the actor left it up in the air that Stallone ended up in the hospital because of him. “Stallone keeps talking about it, so maybe he’s right. He went to the hospital, but I don’t know if it was my punches or the fact that I was so overworked as a director, actor and screenwriter.” Thus, he highlighted that there were many assaults that took place over a few weeks in which they recorded between eight and twelve hours a dayso between the fatigue and the blows they received, it is not surprising that Stallone ended up in the hospital.