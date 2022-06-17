Summer 2022: where do VIPs go on holiday in Italy?

Many celebrities choose Italy for your summer holidays, by the sea, in the mountains, by the lake or in one of the many art cities of our country. Italy offers an incredible amount of destinations, with a historical, artistic and cultural relevance that is unique. The pandemic has certainly had a major impact from this point of view, with times when traveling abroad was impossible due to restrictions and times when it was possible, but many preferred to stay within national borders. Surely this has also allowed the Italians themselves to enhance the fantastic destinations of our country; now that summer 2022 is upon us, we can say that a real return to normal is approaching.

Indeed, even more than normal. Despite relevant increase in the prices of hotels, trains, airplanes and even just some petrol to travel, the tourist destinations above all of the sea register many bookings, returning to the numbers of 2019 if not even above. The trend is evident and will certainly please all the players in the tourism sector, as well as our economy in general.

But, specifically, what destinations do VIPs choose? Here are some of them.

Summer 2022: which are the most popular seaside resorts

First of all, let’s talk about seaside resorts, because our peninsula offers many different solutions, from the wonderful Sardinian beaches to the Adriatic nightlife, practically passing through so many different locations that it would be impossible to name them all.

VIPs naturally have a tendency to choose the most exclusive and consequently expensive ones, such as for example Porto Cervo, in Sardinia, a fantastic destination in the province of Sassari where it is impossible not to feel in paradise, between practically Caribbean beaches and the numerous yachts that appear in summer. Over the years, famous people like Simona VenturaAnna Falchi and Manuela Arcuri.

Always on the line of luxury and exclusivity, there are many VIPs who choose Forte dei Marmi. The town is now associated with the famous people who populate it every summer. The area of ​​the Versilia has a longer-lived tourist tradition than Sardinia and certainly offers many services, in addition to its well-known social life.

Another seaside resort par excellence associated with VIPs is Portofino, a place in the province of Genoa with a suggestive and unique setting. They love these home-grown VIP scenarios like Luca Argentero, but also superstars like Sylvester Stallone and Steven Spielberg. The seaside resorts are certainly numerous, such as Capri for Beyoncé and Christian De Sica or Salento for Justin TimberlakAnd and Biagio Antonacci or the Amalfi Coast for the wonderful Emily Rataijkowski.

Summer 2022: from the lake to the mountains

When it comes to beach holidays, the destinations are numerous, but lakes and mountains also offer numerous opportunities for VIPs. On the other hand, as mentioned above, the destinations in Italy are so numerous that you are spoiled for choice.

When it comes to the lake, it is impossible not to think about the Lake Como, well-known location of George Clooney’s summer villa but also the destination of many other VIPs such as Robert Pattinson. The scenery of the lake is perhaps quieter and offers less in terms of worldly life than the seaside resorts; however the lake has a charm all of its own which is often valued more by foreigners than by Italians.

And if you prefer the summer cool of the mountains, localities like cortina d’Ampezzo, the Queen of the Dolomites, and also Bormio. Certainly less confusing locations than those of the sea, more peaceful and suitable for a relaxing holiday, long walks and fresh air. Belen Rodriguez and Fiorello love these places, to name a few, but the trend is growing as much for “mere mortals” as for VIPs.

By completely changing the area, one cannot fail to mention the land of Chiantithat is to say the province of Florence and Siena, more and more loved and appreciated by foreigners who love good food and good wine, such as Sting, who even rented an entire property and also to enjoy a certain privacy and confidentiality.

Where do celebrities go on vacation? In the city!

Impossible not to mention at least some of the wonderful cities of our country: da Rome to Florence, passing through the wonderful Naples and Palermo, Venice… In short, as we all know, Italian cities are many and relevant from a historical and artistic point of view.

There is certainly one of the VIP destinations Venice, as exclusive as it is expensive, as well as often home to films, advertisements and photo shoots. For example, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have chosen Venice, while the footballer Alvaro Morata and his influencer wife Alice Campello, a couple who had even married in this city, have returned in these days.

Obviously he plays a special role in the hearts of many VIPs too Rome, the Eternal City, chosen for example by Anthony Hopkins and Jessie James. A timeless charm that strikes Italians, foreigners, VIPs and non-VIPs. The same goes for Florencebeloved by Americans and for this reason also by many VIPs, such as Gwyneth Paltrow and her partner Brad Falchuk, among the wonderful museums and the charm of Ponte Vecchio.

Naming all the Italian places loved and appreciated by Italian and foreign VIPs remains impossible, but it is certainly clear which are the most popular, even in this special summer 2022 that, despite everything, makes even VIPs savor the beauty of “normality” post pandemic.

