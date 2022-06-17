Stolen Goods is born, a label for those who create their own world

Stolen Goods Records was born, a new record label dedicated to electronic music. Asian Fake and Lele Sacchi have created a project for clubbers’ bodies and vibes.

On one side Asian Fakea record company that in recent years has made a lot of talk about itself, focusing on artists such as Venerus And Coma Things in unsuspecting times. On the other Lele Sacchiwhich since the mid-90s offers some of the most particular sounds of the scene, to the point of becoming an icon of DJ culture for the Italian public.





The imagery and the aesthetic reference of Stolen Goods go in the direction of the mixed and duplicated cassettes, of the CDs burned and launched from the consoles. But also illegal raves, re-edits and bootlegs produced “dj’s only”.

To celebrate the birth of the project, Stolen Goods also presents its first publication, Volume 0. The disc will feature 12 tracks, with 12 artists giving a sense of the label’s musical direction.

In the album, which wants to offer a first interpretation of the sound taste of the label, in addition to Lele Sacchi himself, there will be: Bawrut, Funk Rimini, Nic Sarno, Industrial Romantico, Elisa Bee, Dj Rocca. It’s still Ruff Stuff, Plastic, Artizhan, Rogue D, Tyree Cooper and Sickarone.

Volume 0 of Stolen Goods will be released in digital version next July 8.



