Steam offers you 5 free games for a limited time

If you want to enjoy a weekend full of hours of gaming, Steam makes it easy for you.

Steam It is the quintessential platform for PC gamers, always with the permission of the Epic Games Store, which has been gaining strength every time since its official launch and also has very interesting offers, such as the new free game that was recently revealed. However, Valve’s platform continues to win this battle in terms of active users on the page and it is common to see that it has totally free proposals for its players to enjoy the best mode of the catalog they offer. This time we bring you 5 free content that you can play right now on Steam.

And it is that the platform does not stop and has a fantastic streak, offering free games for all its users for a limited time. Thanks to the SteamDB portal we know all these new features and we highlight them for you, so you can get hold of them. It should be noted that, in this case, there is one of the titles that is intended only for the weekend, so it will not be yours forever. Is about GTFO, while the other 4 can be claimed right now and added to your Steam library. Although it should be noted that, on the other hand, the fifth in discord is a DLC for Dying Light.

All free Steam games for a limited time

Next we show you all these games that are available at zero cost on Steamalthough we recommend that you claim them right now, since some of the offers are very close to ending, so you better add them to your catalog as soon as possible or they will no longer be available.

GTFO

Its about free steam game for this weekend and can be played at no cost until next Monday, June 20. GTFO is a cooperative first-person shooter game with fantastic overtones of horror and survival developed by the independent Swedish studio 10 Chambers, which will offer you great hours of gameplay with your friends on these days of rest.

tell me why

Tell Me Why is Dontnod Entertainment’s multi-award winning episodic adventure game in which the twins use their supernatural bond to uncover the truth of their troubled past, reads its Steam listing. It is one of the most interesting free video games, since it is from the creators of Life is Strange and is available free of charge throughout the month of June to celebrate Pride.

ARK: Survival Evolved

While many await Ark II, the sequel starring Vin Diesel that will arrive earlier on Xbox consoles, Steam allows all its users to play for free on its first installment. Enter a world populated by dinosaurs in which you will have to survive with what you find in the environment, crafting materials, constructions and everything you want in one of the most popular games of the genre.

Capcom Arcade Stadium

If you like arcade games and you have a large dose of nostalgia, Capcom Arcade Stadium is all you need, since it’s free on Steam until next month. In addition, he is accompanied by the Street Fighter II DLC, so it is a very interesting option. Shooting, fighting, action… you can find it all in this fantastic collection of retro games that will take you straight to the arcades while also offering amazing new features that you wish you had back then.

Dying Light – Harran Tactical Unit Bundle

The last game is not really a game, but a content for Dying Light which will expand your gaming experience on the Techland title if you already have it in your Steam library. This pack includes the following:

protector – a Harran Tactical Unit armor skin

– a Harran Tactical Unit armor skin dispatcher – a Harran Tactical Unit shotgun

– a Harran Tactical Unit shotgun Guardian – a Harran Tactical Unit rifle with burst mode

– a Harran Tactical Unit rifle with burst mode hyper argument – a Harran Tactical Unit hammer with hyper permanent mod effect

– a Harran Tactical Unit hammer with hyper permanent mod effect Four wheels – a Harran Tactical Unit buggy skin with police lights effect

