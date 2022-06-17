Stars thanks to the platforms, or when the Netflix algorithm drives the races | Culture

Chris Hemsworth was a decade ago that nice hypermuscular Australian actor, partner of the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky and dedicated to putting a face to the god Thor in the Marvel universe. One more, in a generation full of them (Pratt, Evans, Pine). He today he has become one of the most popular guys on the planet. And not just for embodying the son of Odin. A look at the Netflix menu provides more clues: he has become the protagonist of the platform’s action cinema, with faster and cheaper filming in Asia, taking advantage of the fact that Hemsworth lives in Australia. The Netflix algorithm loves him, and he lets himself be loved. Hemsworth is one of the examples of the change in the interpretive ecosystem: some actors do not need the big screen to collect huge salaries and be stars. It goes beyond the classic film-television confrontation: the current pull of Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, the revival of Sandra Bullock and the popularity of Millie Bobby Brown or Noah Centineo would not be understood without the triumph of digital platforms.

Hemsworth was in the right place at the right time: his tyler rake It arrived on Netflix in April 2020 and became the action movie of confinement. And from a comic adaptation shot in India and Thailand with few pretensions, it became a worldwide smash hit (the second part has already been shot). In addition, he gave a second life, now digital, to his war film 12 brave (2018). This Friday Hemsworth appears twice on the cover of the platform: premieres spider-head and participates as a producer in interceptor, which hit Netflix last week and stars his wife, Elsa Pataky (in support, Hemsworth appears in a shot). Both are based on the best possible premises for post-Covid filming: the plot takes place indoors (this lowers costs and controls contacts); and beyond the two or three leading names, the rest are unknown actors. That is to say, small budgets but appearance of great production. This week, the red N pays homage to Hemsworth.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, in ‘Red Alert’.

Something similar has happened with Ryan Reynolds: from funny actor to platform star. His last two releases strictly comply with the rules of the algorithm: in the adam project starred in a science fiction story with philosophical airs, and in Red alert shared the spotlight in a thriller international spy with Dwayne The rock Johnson and Gal Gadot. Always under the protection of very professional directors without any creative vanity, in a measured cocktail of jokes, fights, shots filmed from drones and elaborate chases.

Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Stranger Things’.

None of them were megastars, nor do they have an interpretive flexibility among their weapons. However, they are popular: if Hemsworth is the face of Thor, Gadot brings Wonder Woman to life. And there is born its advertising base. Other platform stars have not fared so well on the reverse journey. In their jump to the big screen, they have crashed. Who are Regé-Jean Page outside of The Bridgertons (Netflix) and Claire Foy after The Crown (HBO/BBC)? Their careers have not taken off. That’s why actors like Tom Ellis will never leave shows like Lucifer (Netflix). They are used to pay bills. Moreover, old glories of cinema have surrendered to the manna of the algorithm: Sandra Bullock was resurrected thanks to the film Blindly (2018), which remains one of the most viewed on Netflix; Jennifer Anniston has found the relaunch of her with the series The Morning Show on Apple TV, and the comedian Adam Sandler signed an agreement to star in six films with Netflix that just before the pandemic he renewed for four more: seven days ago he premiered one of them, Claw.

The new rich, on the platforms

The list Forbes leaves no room for doubt. At least, the last one, made public in the middle of 2021. It is the classification of the highest paid actors for their salaries (it does not count box office percentages for cinema or advertising earnings), and it was headed by Daniel Craig. Thanks to the two sequels of daggers in the back that he is preparing with Netflix, will earn 100 million dollars (96 million euros). In second position is Dwayne Johnson, with 50 million dollars (47.9 million euros) received from Amazon for redone, which will be released next year. Third, Will Smith —they were pre-slap days— with 40 million (38.2 million euros) for Williams method (from Warner and HBO Max). The first actress on the list is Jennifer Lawrence, seventh with Don’t look up with which he earned 25 million dollars paid by Netflix, and tied with Julia Roberts, another 25 million (23.9 million euros) for the family drama leave the world behind, another one from Netflix. You have to reach the ninth position to find the highest salary paid last year by a Hollywood studio and not by a platform: Paramount paid 20 million (19.1 million euros) to Sandra Bullock for starring The lost City. What about Tom Cruise, the man who claims he will never work for him? streaming? By Top Gun: Maverick it received 13 million dollars (12.4 million euros), although as a producer it will take a good pinch of the box office. Of the new generations, only Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart seem to extend that unwavering commitment to theaters.

Daniel Craig, in ‘Daggers in the back’.

In Spain there are no actors with enough hook to secure the box office, but one of the great Hispanic audiovisual producers points out: “If an interpreter stars in a series for a generalist television channel, he can earn up to 20,000 euros per episode; if it is for a platform, it will reach 50,000″. More than double.

While Disney + prioritizes its intellectual properties – a work, concept or character from which all kinds of movies and series can be developed (in its case, the Marvel universe and Star Wars) – Netflix pampers actors who have been born under your umbrella. Of stranger things Millie Bobby Brown emerged, who in addition to the series stars in the saga Enola Holmes, in which she plays the little sister of the most famous British detective. And in the catalog of romantic comedies of his queen Noah Centineo: The perfect date, Sierra Burgess is a loser, the three installments of the saga To all the boys… Will Centineo abandon the platform, now that they are experiencing a subscriber crisis? Given possible doubts, his next series has the provisional title of Untitled Noah Centineo/Netflix Spy Project.