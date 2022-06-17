Starring Tom Holland, “Uncharted” arrives on HBO Max this July 8

“Uncharted” posted the best theatrical debut of the year so far, doing so less than three months after Holland’s other film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Photo: Via Twitter

From the cinema to your house, next Friday, July 8, it arrives at hbo max the movie “Uncharted: Off the Map”, starring Tom Holland like Nathan Drake, and with Mark Wahlberg in the role of Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. This title, inspired by one of the best selling video games of all timetells the story of the young orphan, Nathan, and the clever thief ‘Sully’, on their quest to find Magellan’s lost gold.

UNCHARTED – Official Trailer (HD)

The adventure begins when Nathan Drake He decides to leave the orphanage where he lived with his brother, to embark on a journey of no return, not knowing that it could be the last time they were together. Along the way she meets a mysterious man with a talent for stealing. Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, who proposes to search together for the long-awaited treasure. During the journey, these two companions will travel the world in a mysterious and dangerous quest, which will lead them to find the necessary clues to reach the treasure.

The luxury cast is completed by Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada, Sophia Ali playing the role of Chloe Fraser, Tati Gabrielle playing Braddock, Steven Waddington in the role of Scotsman, Rudy Pankow playing Sam Drake, among others. All of them directed by Ruben Fleischer, under the production of PlayStation Productions.

The film was released on the big screen in February of this year and joins the HBO Max catalog of releases of From the cinema to your home where you can find the latest blockbusters to enjoy with the whole family. accompanies Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg from July 8, to live an adventure full of mysteries, drama, fun and lots of action, while they find the ”treasure” for each one of them.