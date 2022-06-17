“Spider’s Head” with Chris Hemsworth and more: What to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Star+ and Paramount+ this weekend
A new weekend begins and the streaming offer becomes an ideal alternative for free time. That’s why in TimeX We bring you the premieres of the main platforms that have arrived or will arrive these days, ideal to see this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The service with the most new titles is Netflixwhere some arrived on Thursday or this Friday, so they are waiting for the reception of the public.
Regarding the series of the mentioned service, it will be possible to see the second season of “Love and anarchy”, “They do not know me” and “War of neighbors”. Moving on to the “Spider’s Head” movies with Chris Hemsworth and “Collision” are the new additions to the catalog.
Going to Prime Video, highlights the arrival of “Inés del Alma Mía” to the service, the Chilean-Spanish series based on the novel by Isabel Allende. Starring Elena Rivera, Benjamín Vicuña and Eduardo Noriega, the production had premiered on Chilevisión and can now be seen on streaming.
“Crush” and “Las Rojas” are already available on Star +, while Paramount + has to see “The First Lady” as a novelty.
These are the streaming premieres for this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Star + and Paramount +
Netflix
sets
- Love and Anarchy: Season 2 (6/16/2022)
- They don’t know me (6/17/2022)
- Neighborhood Wars: Season 2 (6/17/2022)
Films
- The Spider’s Head (6/17/2022)
- Collision (6/16/2022)
documentaries
- Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (6/16/2022)
children and family
Rainbow High: Season 2 (6/17/2022)
Prime Video
- Los Tigres del Norte: Stories to Tell – June 17
- The Summer I Fell in Love – June 17
- Inés del Alma Mía – June 17
Star+
- Crush – June 17
- The Reds – June 17
Paramount+
- “The First Lady” – Available from April 18