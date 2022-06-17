“Spider’s Head” with Chris Hemsworth and more: What to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Star+ and Paramount+ this weekend

A new weekend begins and the streaming offer becomes an ideal alternative for free time. That’s why in TimeX We bring you the premieres of the main platforms that have arrived or will arrive these days, ideal to see this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The service with the most new titles is Netflixwhere some arrived on Thursday or this Friday, so they are waiting for the reception of the public.

Regarding the series of the mentioned service, it will be possible to see the second season of “Love and anarchy”, “They do not know me” and “War of neighbors”. Moving on to the “Spider’s Head” movies with Chris Hemsworth and “Collision” are the new additions to the catalog.

Going to Prime Video, highlights the arrival of “Inés del Alma Mía” to the service, the Chilean-Spanish series based on the novel by Isabel Allende. Starring Elena Rivera, Benjamín Vicuña and Eduardo Noriega, the production had premiered on Chilevisión and can now be seen on streaming.

“Crush” and “Las Rojas” are already available on Star +, while Paramount + has to see “The First Lady” as a novelty.

Related news

These are the streaming premieres for this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Star + and Paramount +

Netflix

sets

Love and Anarchy: Season 2 (6/16/2022)

They don’t know me (6/17/2022)

Neighborhood Wars: Season 2 (6/17/2022)

Films

The Spider’s Head (6/17/2022)

Collision (6/16/2022)

documentaries

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (6/16/2022)

children and family

Rainbow High: Season 2 (6/17/2022)

Prime Video

Los Tigres del Norte: Stories to Tell – June 17

The Summer I Fell in Love – June 17

Inés del Alma Mía – June 17

Star+

Crush – June 17

The Reds – June 17

Paramount+

“The First Lady” – Available from April 18

Watch Carlos Díaz in “#Relaja2”, TiempoX’s online show. Here you can see the full chapter

It may interest you: This was the elegant marriage of Marcelo Marocchino and Magui Benet in Italy