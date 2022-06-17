‘Spiderhead’, Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller shine in this entertaining and short-lived Netflix movie

Related news

spider-head it has all the vices of Netflix original movies of its ilk. Good production, a stellar poster in front of and behind the cameras (directed by Joseph Kosinski, with Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller Y Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and a premise with untapped potential despite its duration. But even though it’s a short-lived product designed to self-destruct in our memory as soon as it’s over, the actors shine and it is entertaining. We can be served.

Based on a story of George Saunders (Lincoln in the Bardo) published in The New Yorker, adapted for the screen by Rhett Reese Y Paul WernickResponsable of deepdool Y welcome to zombielandthis science fiction story in which a group of inmates have agreed to undergo a series of pharmacological experiments in exchange for a reduction in their sentences, and a stay in an institution where they enjoy certain freedoms and quality of life unthinkable in a prison.

At the helm of these experiments is Steve Abnesti, the character played by Hemsworth, transcript of those multimillionaire technology gurus who, behind the facade of family treatment to their subordinates, are the living portrait of sociopathy. The film identifies him from the beginning as his villain without any confusion or possible gray and nothing that redeems him, because to begin with he is the visible face of a large pharmaceutical company.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Miles Teller in ‘Spiderhead’.



The other side’s avatar is Jeff, Miller’s charactera man tormented by the crime he committed, who has from the beginning a great connection (and a lot of chemistry) with Lizzi (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), lovecraft territory), another of the inmates, who also bears the heavy weight of guilt. Between the three of them they are capable of elevating a material that falls short of everything, that is lighter than it should be and that flees in the opposite direction (and in a hurry) from the possibility of delving into the issues that its interesting premise puts on table.

Drugs are designed to make inmates feel irrationally ecstatic, sexually aroused or taking their levels of anguish to unbearable extremes, while alone or with a partner under the influence of the same drug. And knowing that Abnesti and some other of his companions were watching him, as in Stanley Milgram’s experiments. There are many ethical and moral implications behind the situations we witness, starting with the limits of consent, but the film is not interested in delving into them.

Despite some slips that trivialize situations in a very uncomfortable way, Kosinski does not fall into the sexualization of bodies or graphic violence, choosing suggest over show in all cases. The ballast is found in a script that tends to caricature and a dependence on expository dialogue that leaves moments that border on the ridiculous. This reaches its climax in a rush third act in which the answers are served as if it were an all-you-can-eat buffet.

spider-head leaves the feeling that it could have been a solid and fascinating science fiction proposal that chooses to stay in the passing entertainment. But it’s a pretty decent option for burning two hours in front of the screen, because it’s designed to distract us like one of Abnesti’s drugs.

‘Spiderhead’ is available on Netflix.

