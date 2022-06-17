Spider-Man Zero is coming to Fortnite! This is how you can get his new skin

Every time a new skin of a specific crossover arrives at Fortnite I go through the same excruciating process where I have to take a deep breath and count to 10 so I don’t end up leaving more money than my bill. But it is that hoh sometimes Epic Games makes it very difficult for me with collaborations like, for example, the future that will have the battle royale with Naruto again or the one I am here to talk to you about.

The thing is that, as I have already told you on occasion, Marvel will be launching a series of comics as a crossover with Fortnite and this will receive various cosmetic items related to it. Well, the first skin, Spider-Man Zero, is now available and I’ll tell you how you can get it:





The new Spider-Man Zero skin is now available in Fortnite

You can get her by buying her in her item shop

The contents of the crossover are as follows: Spider-Man Zero Lot: 1,800 V-Bucks Spider-Man Zero Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks Cobweb axe: 800 paVos Spider-Man Landing: 300 V-Bucks

The truth is that the skin in question is quite beautiful, but I have to be strong for that future collaboration between Naruto and Fortnite which I was telling you about before because I don’t have paVos for everything. What do you think of this new collaboration with Marvel?