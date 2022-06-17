SpaceX employees fired for criticizing toxic culture

SpaceX has fired “several employees” responsible for a open letter with critics the behavior of the executive director, Elon Muskaccording to an internal memo.

The open letter, which began a circular among staff in recent days, called Musk’s behavior and tweets “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for usparticularly in recent weeks.”

The letter called on SpaceX leaders to condemn and distance themselves from the “personal brandMusk’s.

The president of SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwellsaid in an internal email that the company investigated the open letter and fired the employees involved.

The layoffs were previously reported by New York Times. A separate report from Reuters said that at least five workers They got fired.

The opinion suggests discord intern at the rocket launch and satellite communications company for the billionaire’s frequently controversial comments, whether for his stances on overtly political issues, rude tweets or references to drug culture.

Last month, Insider reported that Space Exploration Technologies Corp. had paid an employee 250 thousand dollars to settle a claim that Musk sexually harassed her in 2016.

Musk has rejected the allegations, calling them “totally false”.

Musk is also in a controversial process to acquire Twitter for 44 billion. On Thursday he met with employees for the first time and said that people should be allowed to say “pretty outrageous stuff” on the social media platform.