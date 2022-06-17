



Soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo confirms himself as the most social player in the world

The Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United striker and captain of the national team, is the most social player of the 2021-2022 football season that has just ended. In second place Lionel Messifollowed in the third by Neymarboth more than voiced by the Madeira champion.

This is the picture that emerges from the continuous monitoring of Talkwalkermultinational global leader in Social and Consumer Intelligence, which daily measures the main federations, teams and athletes globally in terms of engagement, followership and partnerships on social networks.

Cristiano Ronaldoin fact, in this last football season (survey period: 15 August 2021 – 30 May 2022) totaled 1.9 billion social interactions worldwide. In second place the eternal rival Lionel Messi with 737 million interactionswhile the Brazilian champion, Messi’s teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, closes the podium, Neymar with a total of 613 million social interactions.



“An extraordinary result for Ronaldo, despite his club in the league having only finished fifth this season – comments Stefano Russo, Talkwalker Media & Sports Director – but, and not surprisingly, Manchester United is first in our special ranking dedicated to the teams that have proved the strongest on social networks. This is the demonstration of how the performance of the individual player can also make a great contribution to clubs, as well as to leagues, in terms of social media engagement. The social unattainability of the Portuguese champion is easily understandable considering that not even adding the engagement of the three players who follow him in the standings, namely Messi, Neymar and Mbappè (with 388 million social interactions), is it possible to equal his result. “



IN SERIE A VOLANO DYBALA AND IBRAHIMOVIC. FIRST OF THE BLUES FEDERICO CHIESA ONLY IN 50TH PLACE.

Looking at our Serie A, the most social player of the last season is Paulo Dybala of Juventus, which occupies the 8th position in the standings with 98 million total social interactions and the AC Milan player, champion of Italy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 9th place that follows him at a short distance with 89 million total interactions.

First among Italian footballers Enrico Chiesa which we find only in 50th place in the ranking with 23 million social interactions. Further back other blues like Gianluigi Donnarumma 61st (19.2 million social interactions), Leonardo Bonucci 63rd with 19 million social interactions e Giorgio Chiellini at 14.5 million social interactions it ranks 83rd.

CARLO ANCELOTTI ON THE ROOF OF THE SOCIAL WORLD, IS THE MISTER WHO GENERATES THE MOST ENGAGEMENT ON A GLOBAL LEVEL.

IN SERIES A STAND OUT THE OUTSIDERS SCHEVCHENKO AND NICOLA

From the findings of Talkwalker, collected worldwide for the entire 2021-2022 football season, it also emerges that Carlo Ancelotti, mister of Real Madrid and new European champion, he is the most social coach of the season, with over 19 million social interactions worldwide. In second place Steven Gerrardmanager of Aston Villa FC with 4.4 million social interactions and on the third step of the podium is placed Antonio Contehead coach of Tottenham Hotspur FC, with a total of 3.7 million social interactions

“Ancelotti’s social domination is overwhelming – underlines Stefano Russo of Talkwalker – not even the second and third place coaches manage to come close to his exploit. But net of the big names, the real surprises are the outsiders like Andriy Shevchenko that with Genoa, even if relegated to Serie B, is positioned in 5th place with over 800 thousand social interactions and Davide Nicolacoach of Salernitana, in 7th place with just over 315 thousand social interactions. “