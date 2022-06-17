Sita Abellán announces her pregnancy and celebrates shopping with Rihanna

The friendship between Rihanna and the multifaceted Murcian did not begin in a completely casual way. It could be said that it all started when Sita Abellán, who was 19 years old at the time, slipped between the children of well-known characters in the controversial Loewe campaign Gold Collection 2012 with which the Spanish firm began a new stage bringing luxury closer to young people. “The secret of a good kiss is to give it with desire,” said the then Advertising and Public Relations student. She had left Murcia for Madrid and rubbed shoulders with modernity while starting out as a model undergroundsomething that photographer Alberto Van Stokkum also helped her with and, above all, social networks, she told Vanity Fair about his beginnings as a model and dj.

His career and his life took an important turn the day he Rihanna noticed her through Instagram and wanted me to star in his video of Bitch Better Have My Money. When her agency called her to ask her if she would be interested in the job that the one from Barbados was proposing, she didn’t believe it. “My first meeting with Rihanna was the day before the shoot, during a meeting with the directors of the video and the other two actresses to talk about the video. She was the sweetest. When she was told that she had come from Spain to record her video, she thanked me for having traveled to Los Angeles, “she said in the same interview.

Since then, Rihanna and Sita have become inseparable, a relationship that continues to strengthen now that the two are going through similar life situations.

As a result of her work and friendship with Rihanna, the versatile model, DJ, and designer of her own jewelry brand, Lilith by Sita, has also collaborated with kim kardashian. Among the 171 people Kim follows on Instagram is her. In exchange for her grace, the Murcian has worn Kardashian’s sunglasses.

Turned into a fashion icon in Japan thanks to her eccentric and futuristic outfits that she reveals in the many fashion weeks she walks through, she can boast of having an agenda full of famous names. The Colombian J Balbin is part of it. His appearances on red carpets bear the stamp of the Murcian. Her favorite style is the white suit with a heart that she wore to the 2020 Latin Grammys and that ended up covered in blood as a metaphor for the song Rojo that she performed. For the Brazilian singer Anitta she has created the costumes for her song Boys don’t cry as a tribute to some of his favorite films, from titanica a Harry Potter either Memoirs of a teenage zombie. She has written to Sita on Instagram: “Everything is going to be beautiful, friend”.

