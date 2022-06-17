Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet learned to hold their breath for more than five minutes for the ‘Avatar’ sequels

It has been more than a decade since james cameron revolutionized the film industry Avatar. In December of next year, we will finally return to Pandora with the second part of the film, which will be followed by other sequels.

For now, we know that Avatar 2 will expand the borders of Pandora to take us underwater. In an interview for Entertainment Weekly, Cameron has advanced that this new production seeks to promote the conservation of the ocean: “I care about the ocean when I’m not making movies, so if I can combine two of my greatest passions, one the exploration of the ocean and the other the cinema, why why not do it?”

With the ocean being so central to the production, the director did not want to use the techniques that are often used to shoot underwater scenes. “I said, ‘It’s not going to work. It’s not going to look real,'” He has said: “I even let them do a test, where we shot dry, and then we shot in the water. And it didn’t even come close.”

Thus, the cast had to go scuba diving and even learn free diving in order to limit air bubbles and filming devices. Sigourney Weaver, without going any further, he was able to hold his breath for six minutes for his scenes, while Kate Winslet, who coincides with Cameron again after Titanics, he did it for seven minutes.

“One of my favorite memories was in a circular tank, 12 meters wide, with a glass portal inside,” says the producer. Jon Landau: “I walked in one day and I saw Kate Winslet walking around the back of the tank. She’s walking towards me, sees me in the window and waves at me. She comes to the end of the wall, turns around and walks back.”

Winslet will play one of Pandora’s underwater inhabitants, known as reef people. Cameron already told four years ago that the British woman made it a condition to appear in the sequels of Avatar that would allow him to do all his aquatic sequences.

