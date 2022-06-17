Shiloh, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, shines with Doja Cat’s dance

Shiloh is the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Photo: AFP

A video of Shiloh, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Joliehas gone viral because the teenager is seen dancing to the song “Vegas” by rapper Doja Cat with a great rhythm.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of famous Hollywood actorsshowed that he has talent and grace for dancing in addition to his taste for hip-hop, one of the most popular rhythms in the United States.

With a black shirt with the Beatles logobaggy pants that she combined with her sneakers and her hair up, Shiloh shows that she has a great gift for dancing, so much so that it has been said that one of her dreams is to be a professional dancer.

For a minute you can see how the daughter of the actors move accompanied by two companions, the trio shows off safely and quickly, leaving more than one with their mouths open.

The daughter of the actors shows off her dancing skills, which is not surprising because for years SHiloh decided to study this discipline at the Los Angeles school, Millennium Dance Complex.a place where celebrities such as Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Jennifer López, or Miley Cyrus, among others, were.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt he is 16 years old and has been in the news on several occasions for her commented gender expression and also for accompanying her mother on several red carpets.

It is not the first time that Shiloh has gone viral on social networks for her dancing skills, previously a video appeared in which she danced with a mask, hiding her identity, but his fans began to suspect that it was the young woman.

the teacher of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Hamilton Evans, British choreographerwas the one who shared the images with the talent of his student.