Shakira sensual dance with Nick Jonas and Pique goes into crisis

In the midst of the crisis of her separation from her husband, the Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, the Colombian star Shakira shared with her followers on social networks a clip of the show in which she is participating as a jury, where she asked star Nick Jonas to share her dance.

At the end of the performance, Shakira asked Jonas: “Are you sure you are from the United States and not Colombia?“, Referring to her dancing skills.

In a related context, the girl accused of having an affair with Pique appeared on the Spanish show “Sochilet“Under the name” CM “to defend herself, while denying the allegations made against her by Pique that he would betray Shakira with her, noting:

“I entered history without my knowledge and I didn’t imagine one day being in this place and seeing my personal information out in the open“.

He added: “I have never met Gerard Pique, they connected me to him because the media does not know the identity of the real girl. I’m just a girl doing her college exams and I’m not on social media to defend myself, and that’s what prompted me to break my silence“

photo @ Serenity, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons