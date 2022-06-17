Shakira Barrera in the cast of the Disney + series

Will Ahsoka bring back one of the characters from The Clone Wars in live-action?

Although filming began three weeks ago, the cast of Ahsoka is still very hazy, although we know that virtually all of the characters from the animated series will return Star Wars: Rebels in the cast.

Bespin Bulletin now confirms that actress Shakira Barrera will also return in the Ahsoka TV series in a “mysterious” role. As we know, the actress has lent her voice and features to the character of Trace Martez, a great friend of Ahsoka Tano who first appeared in The Clone Wars and later in the first season of The Bad Batch.

The Martez sisters were orphaned at a young age and befriended Ahsoka after her expulsion from the Jedi Order. They embarked on some adventures together, including a battle with the Pyke Syndicate. The two sisters also contributed to the war against the Empire by helping the Rebels by providing them with the necessary technology.

Ahsoka will arrive in 2023. Rosario Dawson will return as the protagonist, while Hayden Christensen is expected to reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker following his recent return in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Other additions to the casting include Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Ivanna Sakhno, Ray Stevenson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the latter confirmed just in recent days by Ewan McGregor.