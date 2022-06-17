Shakira and Piqué, no betrayal: “Couple open for at least three years”

Shakira And Pique they put an end to their love story after more than ten years of love and two children. After the official announcement of the separation of the couple, the rumors indicated an alleged betrayal as the reason for the separation. But new rumors they call everything into question.

The alleged betrayal of Piqué

It would not be an occasional case of horns but one complete with a steady lover and spicy chats. Spanish tabloid magazines reported a 22-year-old waitress they met in a Spanish restaurant, one “CC”, Described as blonde and busty.

But according to the latest rumors that have leaked it seems that the waitress is not really a ‘betrayal’. It seems, in fact, that Shakira and the player had been living in for years an open relationship. The Fanpage website reads: «The Spanish journalist added yet another piece to this intricate story José Antonio Aviles during the Viva la Vida program“.

Shakira and Piqué an open couple?

“Citing sources “very, very close to Piqué”, The man said that the player would have been surprised by his partner’s decision to separate. Because? It seems that in the last three years, at least, the singer and the player would have been an open couple.

The Tele5 reporter appears to be very sure of the news, claiming to have received such information from a relative close of the footballer. “Three years ago they went through a crisis, which was overcome when they decided to become an open couple”, Reported the reporter.

And again it seems that Piqué’s family, aware of the true nature of the relationship between the two, would have been surprised by the Colombian singer’s decision to separate.

Piqué and the alleged mistress

According to new rumors, if Shakira has decided to officially end the union with Piqué, then it may not be for the alleged physical betrayal, but perhaps for a sentimental involvement by the player towards the elusive blonde waitress.