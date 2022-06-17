Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez finished fourth in practice 1 of Canada

Sergio Pérez was moved to fourth place, in the first practice of the Canadian Grand Prix, due to the good performance that Fernando Alonso had in the session.

The Mexican Czech Perez finished in fourth position during the first practice of the Canadian Grand Prixwhere the Mexican arrives with options to become the leader of the world drivers championship.

circuit Gilles Villeneuve gave something to talk about after the FIA announced measures to avoid the issue of “porpoising” that has affected the teams and that could be a setback for teams like Mercedes.

Given the risk of rain, all the teams took to the track from the first minutes of the session, with the medium compound being chosen by almost all.

The Mexican was in second place after 7 minutes with a time of 1:17.089, while Max it was first with a 1:16.507. They both dominated ferrari during the day.

‘Checo’ Pérez finished in fourth position during the first practice of the Canadian Grand Prix Getty Images

Czech it went from less to more over time and less than 10 laps done with medium compound it was above Max clocking a 1:15.660, this was 0.43 hundredths faster than his teammate.

The wind became a factor that affected the performance of the racing cars, but despite this situation the Red Bull they held strong in the first hour of practice over the weekend.

Things changed with the red tires and with these rubbers Verstappen took the first position with a 1:15.158, followed by Carlos Sainz Y Czech He placed fourth with a time of 1:15.619.

In the end, the Mexican was moved to fourth place due to the good performance he had in the session Fernando Alonso, who finished in third position and took the cake with what was shown in his Alpine.

The surprise of the day was charles leclercwho finished in fifth place and on Sunday will suffer a penalty of 10 positions due to the change of the turbo after the abandonment he suffered a week ago in Baku and which left the way clear for the dominance of RedBull.