Selena Gomez speaks for the first time of the wedding of Britney Spears

Selena Gomez shared details about the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, which took place a week ago in California.

The singer and actress appeared on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, accompanied by actors Martin Short and Steve Martin where she talked about the fun party where she was accompanied by Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace.

“I am very happy for her. It was a beautiful wedding,” she said, recounting how they were given canapés during the reception.

“A Thursday wedding, doesn’t that indicate they wanted to get a discount?” Kimmel said. “I don’t know,” Selena said with a laugh.

The ceremony was very intimate and started off on the wrong foot, as Britney’s ex-husband sneaked into the house and had to be arrested by the police. In recent days, the Princess of Pop has confessed that she had a panic attack just before she had to walk down the aisle and she had to do it alone because her brother apparently did not show up.

Britney showered Selena Gomez with compliments on social media, claiming that she is even more beautiful in person than in photos and on television.

Here you can see the complete interview with Selena

Recommended video: