Selena Gomez on Britney Spears’ wedding: “I had dinner with Madonna and Paris Hilton” (VIDEO)

Selena Gomez, during the last episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, talked about the wedding of Britney Spears, revealing that she had dinner with Madonna and Paris Hilton.

Selena Gomez was one of many famous guests to be present at the glitz marriage from Britney Spears and actor Sam Asghari: the brunette beauty, during a recent one video– interview with Jimmy Kimmel, revealed that the event was “very beautiful“and that is”very happy“for the queen of pop music.

“I am really happy for her. It was wonderful“said the 29-year-old singer of Spears’ wedding, 40. Selena also revealed that Britney has served.”finger food“during the reception:”I dined with Madonna and Paris Hilton. “

Spears and Sam got married Thursday at Britney’s Los Angeles home, and a source told People magazine about it: “The wedding was everything Britney could have wanted and more. She was over the moon and everyone present had a blast“.

Britney Spears recently confessed to having a panic attack shortly before the ceremony: “I was nervous all morning but then at 2pm the painful notes started … I had a panic attack but then I got myself settled … the technicians had turned the house into a dream castle, it’s it was fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even more beautiful!!! “