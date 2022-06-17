See Kendall Jenner’s Secret to Summer Glow | Beauty secrets

Kendall J. invites Vogue into her bathroom to share her beauty secrets and shows us how she creates her daily summer glow effect. Of all the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Kendall J. is perhaps the one with the easiest daily style, one that we could all imitate, and without much effort. Her latest cover of Vogue China marks the 14th time she has appeared in Vogue, and the second time she has appeared on the cover of Vogue China. The first was in 2015, in an iconic session by Mario Testino, and since then she has been on the covers of US Vogue and Vogue Paris, among others. The 26-year-old star has been a model for more than 10 years and while she has learned some professional beauty tips from makeup artists, her sister Kylie J. is the one who shares her best tips. Kendall J. invites Vogue into her bathroom to share her beauty secrets and shows us how she creates her everyday summer glow. Of all the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Kendall J. is perhaps the one with the easiest daily style, one that we could all imitate, and without much effort. Her latest cover of Vogue China marks the 14th time she has appeared in Vogue, and the second time she has appeared on the cover of Vogue China. The first was in 2015, in an iconic session by Mario Testino, and since then she has been on the covers of US Vogue and Vogue Paris, among others. The 26-year-old star has been a model for more than 10 years, and while she’s learned some professional beauty tips from makeup artists, her sister Kylie J. shares the best advice.