Sebastián Yatra confessed why he wanted to sit next to Billie Eilish at the Oscars

Two and a half months have passed since Sebastian Yatra shined at the gala Oscar awardsafter an emotional performance of ‘Dos oruguitas’, the first song in Spanish to be sung at the most important events in North American cinema, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

However, until recently the Colombian singer announced that, in addition to his presentation there, was focused on getting the attention of a famous celebrity.

Everything was revealed in the television program “El hormiguero 3.0”, from Spain, to which he gave an interview in recent days.

“I arrived three days before to rehearse, so I went to the first rehearsal and, when I go out to sing my song, I see that all the faces of the people are in the places where they are going to sit. And my little face was in the front row, sitting next to Billie Eilish, “said Sebastián Yatra.

And although the man from Antioquia was ready and He had everything planned to conquer the 20-year-old Americanthe whole issue of covid-19 infections changed the organization of the places and she was no longer by his side.

“When I went back to the last rehearsal I no longer saw my face next to Billie Eilish. Do you understand what it feels like? I had already thought about what I was going to say to her, to see if I would throw the dogs at her like that, making me look cool, making me look interesting, unintentionally, like a pleasure. How cool! I feel like I’m talking a lot, “she added in her confession.

Instead of the singer of hits like ‘happier than ever‘ Y ‘lost cause‘, Next to Yatra sat the composer of the song for which Beyoncé was nominated for an Oscar.

In addition, he talked about his meeting with two other international music stars.

“I’m like, well, well, the guy is a crack, but he doesn’t look like Billie (…) I got off the stage, I was crying and suddenly I see Jay-Z and Beyonce sitting next to me, luckily that she was wearing gloves because my hands were sweating, ”he concluded with a laugh.

Although at some point the nerves took their toll on the Colombian singer, his performance of ‘Dos oruguitas’, the song from the film ‘Encanto’, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and nominated for the best original song of the night, moved the attendees of the gala and the millions of fans of the seventh art who saw the film.

And it is that several users on social networks realized that Yatra’s hand was shaking with which he held his microphone. However, despite her anxiety and excitement, It was one of the most applauded presentations at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that, prior to this ceremony, a great favoritism surrounded ‘No se habla de Bruno’ (We don’t talkl about Bruno) and all the songs in the footage, regarding the possible merit of the statuette in the category ‘Best soundtrack’; but the award went to Billie Eilish with her song ‘No time to die’.

