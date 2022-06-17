Samuel L. Jackson returns to Broadway, with Denzel Washington as producer

Samuel L Jackson and his wife, La Tanya Richardson Jackson have a theatrical project that will include Denzel Washington and to his John David Washington. In other words, what is said “a family affair”.

Denzel Washington as producer, along with Brian Moreland, Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Freedman.

“All very difficult people”Samuel joked. “I’m already a piece of cake…”



Samuel L. Jackson wearing a pin in support of global refugees poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

“Theatre is where we started and we were always waiting for this to happen,” Samuel added of his fellow travelers and friends. “The truth is that we want to do this kind of thing forever. We are super happy”.

Last Sunday, the Jacksons came together to present the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for their production of take me out, directed by Jesse Williams and Patrick J. Adams. There he told about another work he will do before.

As reported by the Canadian entertainment site ETduring his passage on stage, Samuel “took a moment to honor his wife for directing him in the next play and noted that his first job on Broadway It was as an understudy in the same play 32 years ago.

“I am delighted to return in September with a new version of The piano Lessonno longer as an understudy, this time led by my wife, LaTanya,” he said.

“We’re proud to revive one of the genre’s great and profound masterpieces,” Samuel continued before LaTanya took a bite: “By taking on a classic, the artists honor the author’s intent while at the same time striving to create something new and unexpected for today’s audiences.”

The Piano Lesson will premiere on September 19.

More than 40 years together



Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta at the 2022 Oscars. Photo: AP

She could be seen in movies like Fried Green Tomatoes and Malcolm X, among other. There is talk of a kind of pact between Samuel L. Jackson and his wife to have kept love alive for more than 40 years. “We are two people who respect, love and care for each other,” Samuel said.

At the beginning of their relationship they were more than sincere: “The most revolutionary thing black people can do it is to stay together and raise their children with a father and a mother. There are too many children who only grow up with their mother. To change that image we decided to say: ‘We will stick together no matter what. we will find a solution‘” LaTanya Richardson Jackson said.

It was not easy at all. According to what both actors told in an interview with PeopleSamuel was a severe drug addict early in his marriage, which is why he was “emotionally unavailable to his family.”

“Basically, to sum it up, I moved into the basement of our house. He was like the basement troll and once in a while he would go upstairs and open the fridge and do something. He was addicted and i was really crazySamuel said.

The actor is now a true symbol of cinema. He was nominated for an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as a BAFTA winner for best supporting actor. Some of his most relevant interventions: jurassic-park, pulp fiction, the protégé either django no chains.

