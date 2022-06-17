Samsung’s most popular high-end will have an even cheaper version

Share

Samsung is working on an even cheaper Galaxy S21 FE 4G, although without next-generation connectivity and with a mid/high-cut Qualcomm chipset.

And to all we wait for the Unpacked of August to meet the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, although despite the supply crisis plaguing the industry and global production problems it seems that Samsung prepares us an additional surprisealso intended for the best-selling segment.

Not in vain, we talk about what It will surely be the cheapest Galaxy S of all those currently available, and it is that the Galaxy S21 FE with 5G connectivity can be obtained right now for approximately 550 euros while this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G version that seems to be in the ovenshould lower its cost around 350 or 400 euros more or less when available.

For now, just like the colleagues at GSMArena, just anticipate that Samsung is actually working on this unexpected Galaxy S21 FE 4G editiona model perhaps obsolete in terms of connectivity but that some users will appreciate when they get a substantial cost reduction but maintaining the design and performance of an entire Galaxy Sor at least in part.

It still does not seem that Samsung is going to bet on its most performing chipsets nor on the Qualcomm series 8, since the documents leaked by the Bluetooth SIG certifier indicate that the connectivity of the protocol will go up to version 5.2while the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 chipset has Bluetooth 5.0.

There is a device that will not be in the Samsung Unpacked in August

Most sources, as well as some retailers of northern Europe where this new medium cut terminal has already been listed they talk about a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipsetso the power would be lowered substantially and not just the 4G LTE connectivity.

As for the model, because the leaked documents mention the code SM-G990B2 which obviously has things to do with the SM-G990B, encoding that precisely does reference to the Galaxy S21 FE 5G sold in our markets.

So it seems that Samsung’s idea is to recover those models lite of the Galaxy S of yesteryear, although now on the brand fan-edition and keeping the design even lowering also performance and power to get closer to the mid-range and make prices more attractive.

Be that as it may, this smartphone points to best sellers so we will have to keep track of it, because not even 5G connectivity is mature not even most mortals want to spend a fortune on their new phones… _This Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G makes sense!

Yes, there is a crisis and it does affect us: Samsung will produce 30 million fewer mobile phones this year

