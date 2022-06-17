Ryan Gosling is the perfect Ken for the Barbie movie, see the photo

A few months ago, the movie Barbie The first image of Margot Robbie in the iconic role debuted. Now it’s her turn to see what Ryan Gosling will look like as Barbie’s eternal partner, Ken.

Although there are few details about the plot, the image shows us Ryan Gosling as Ken in a background similar to the one we saw with the photo of Margot Robbie.

Ryan Gosling with blonde hair, characterized as Ken in the movie Barbie.

Who else appears in the Barbie movie?

With a script written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film of Barbie It will also star Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.

As commented Variety, in 2021 Margot Robbie spoke about the challenges of bringing Barbie to the big screen in live action. She “she has a lot of baggage and a lot of nostalgic connections. But she is very exciting. People listen to ‘Barbie’ and think they already know what kind of movie it’s going to be. But then they hear that Greta Gerwig is going to direct it and they think, ‘Well, maybe I don’t know.

In addition to the Barbie movie, other Mattel properties coming to screens soon include: Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket and Hot Wheels.

When is the Barbie movie with Ryan Gosling and Margote Robbie released?

Directed by Greta Gerwig (little women2019), the film will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.