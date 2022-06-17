romantic declaration of love to her husband
The actress and Daniel Moder have been together for 20 years and have three children
During an impressive and luxurious dinner, held as part of the Cannes Film Festival, the actress Julia Roberts did not hesitate to reveal the love she feels for her profession and her partner during his speech before the awards ceremony that took place on that beautiful evening.
“This is about movies, which is the love of my life after my husband”Roberts said of Danny Moder, to whom she has been married for 20 years and has three children, Hazel, Henry and Phinneaus.
Roberts, who is currently recording a series with Sean Penn in which they appear unrecognizableattended this well-known festival for the premiere of ‘Armageddon Time’ and was surprised with her words towards her husband because She has always been very discreet about her personal life.
Of course, in a recent interview he confessed that, for love to work after so many years, the key is “never stop kissing”.
