romantic declaration of love to her husband

The actress and Daniel Moder have been together for 20 years and have three children

During an impressive and luxurious dinner, held as part of the Cannes Film Festival, the actress Julia Roberts did not hesitate to reveal the love she feels for her profession and her partner during his speech before the awards ceremony that took place on that beautiful evening.

“This is about movies, which is the love of my life after my husband”Roberts said of Danny Moder, to whom she has been married for 20 years and has three children, Hazel, Henry and Phinneaus.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder in an image shared by the actress.



Roberts, who is currently recording a series with Sean Penn in which they appear unrecognizable attended this well-known festival for the premiere of ‘Armageddon Time’ and was surprised with her words towards her husband because She has always been very discreet about her personal life.

Of course, in a recent interview he confessed that, for love to work after so many years, the key is “never stop kissing”.