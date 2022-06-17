Roma Esports, good first in eFootball Pro

After raising the Conference League to the sky, Roma are aiming for the biggest target even in esports competitions. The Giallorossi, in fact, are at the starting line of the eFootball Championship Pro . A virtual Champions League, given the caliber of the opponents. Roma was included with Barcelona, ​​Galatasaray and Arsenal. In the other grouping space for Monaco, Manchester United , Bayern Munich and Celtic. Nothing to do, however, for Juventus. The end of the collaboration with Konami will not allow the bianconeri to defend the title they won last season.

Positive results for Roma

Meanwhile, the debut for Roma was more than positive. A budget of two wins And a defeat for the Giallorossi. Almost all easy for Adrian “Urma” Constantin and Andrea “Stiffler” Galimberti, able to regulate respectively 2-1 and 4-1 the opponents. Nothing to do for Salvatore Gagliardo, beaten 2-1 by Mucahit21. The defeat, however, does not change the cards on the table. The bar of ambitions in the Roma home is set high. After all, the team was built with the intention of doing well in the presence of first level training.

Barcelona and Arsenal on the horizon

Contrary to what happens on Fifa 22, where every player builds his own squad from scratch, the Giallorossi trio has already presented himself with the real Roma team. It will take Abraham’s goals, Zaniolo’s inspiration and Pellegrini’s balance to lead the virtual eleven to final victory. Returning to the field, the head is already turned to next weekend: they will be waiting for Roma Barcelona And Arsenal. Two challenging matches, at least on paper, but the Giallorossi are ready to bring Italy’s name to the top also on eFootball.