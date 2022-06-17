Robert Plant turned down a role in “Game of Thrones”

Could you imagine Robert Plant as a Stark or a Lannister? Because it came really close.

During an interview given this week to Apple Music 1the Led Zeppelin icon told Canadian journalist George Stroumboulopoulos that he was offered a role in game of Thrones.

“I didn’t want to be stereotyped,” joked Robert Plant, who turned down the part. “I mean, we started these things. Returning to Immigrant SongLed Zeppelin took part in a cultural exchange in Iceland with the Icelandic government“.

“I love the history of Western Europe, from the Bronze Age to all ancient religions, when we were really in touch with our Earth,” said the musician. «The history of the Vikings, the idea of ​​playing in Iceland and experiencing this landscape and these people».

Regarding the role he was offered in the hugely popular HBO series, Robert Plant said: “I don’t remember what character it was. I think I should have mounted a horse and posed“.

The final episode of game of Thrones, which aired on May 19, 2019, recorded a record 19.3 million viewers. The audience of the finale, entitled The Iron Thronemade it the most watched TV series in HBO history.

Watch a clip from Robert Plant’s interview with Apple Music 1

Did you know Robert Plant was offered a role in Game of Thrones? Here’s why he turned it down. pic.twitter.com/vc00AenZNq – George FKN StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) June 14, 2022



