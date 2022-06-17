Ripley’s Denies Kardashian Damaged Monroe’s Dress | Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ripley’s Believe It or Not! denied Thursday that Kim Kardashian damaged the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday.”

ChadMichael Morrisette, the owner of a mannequin supply company who once handled the form-fitting, sparkly gown Kardashian briefly wore to the Met Gala, said he had noticed recent damage to the glass-covered piece when he went to see it at the store. of the museum in Los Angeles.

Morrisette shared photos she took of the 60-year-old dress on June 12 with a friend and Monroe memorabilia collector, who caused a stir by posting before-and-after pictures on social media.

“It saddens me. I ran out of tears,” Morrisette told The Associated Press.

Kardashian changed into a replica of the dress after walking up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. She wore the original ecru dress for just a few minutes. Ripley’s bought the dress for $4.8 million in 2016 at auction. Morrisette said he was hired to assemble items that belonged to Monroe, including the dress she wore in 1962 to sing for then-President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

“From the bottom of the steps at the Met, where Kim put the dress on, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” Ripley’s Vice President of Releases and Publishing said. Amanda Joiner, in a statement.

Joiner was in the dress on the day of the gala and during its transportation from Orlando, Florida, where it was last displayed, to New York, according to Ripley’s.

The photos of the dress that Morrisette took, along with images prior to the Met gala, sparked criticism on social networks that pointed out that Kardashian should not have been allowed to wear such a delicate piece of such historical value. The dress is made from a flammable fabric that is no longer for sale.

Morrisette said he was shocked to see the state he was in. She said that she saw the stretched fabric on the back closure and the hooks to close it with new crystals missing. She also said that it looked like the straps were stretched. She noted that that level of damage was not present on the more than ten occasions she has seen the dress over the years.

Shortly after the gala, Ripley’s said that handling the dress was careful and not allowed to alter it. Kardashian was wearing a coat that covered her rear, leading to speculation that she was not zipping up.

According to a Ripley’s report, written about the condition of the dress in early 2017, “several of the seams are stretched and worn. Not surprising for how delicate the material is. There are puckering in the back from the hooks and eyelets”, among other damage detected.

The dress, adorned with more than 2,500 crystals, was custom made for Monroe. It was based on a sketch by designer Bob Mackie, who was working for couturier Jean Louis at the time. It was so fitted that Monroe required it to be sewn up when he already had it on.

Asked about Kardashian’s reaction to the damage controversy, a representative for the star forwarded the Ripley’s statement without commenting further.

Ripley’s said it allowed Kardashian to wear the dress to keep Monroe’s legacy alive.

“Our mission is to entertain and educate visitors and fans, and spark conversations like the Marilyn Monroe dress speech does just that,” the company said. “Regardless of which side of the game you are on, the historical importance of dress has not been denied, but rather underlined. A whole new group of young people have now been introduced to the Marilyn Monroe legacy.”

