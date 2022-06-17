Rilievi Ricami e Accessori: the enterprise of seven women from a small shop to high fashion

It all started in 1991when the CNA organized a higher education Master to pass on to the new generations thehand embroidery art through a high-profile training course conducted by the note Giovanna Barattozzi embroiderer, for the occasion supported by a multidisciplinary team that included experts in marketing, communication, business administration and even a psychologist. They come out, among others, seven young womenjust in their twenties coming from very different experiences but united by the passion for embroidery, who decide to give life to the small artisan workshop “Reliefs Embroidery and Accessories” for high fashion.

From the debut to the consecration of the “Reliefs” in the Olympus of fashion

Backed by a European call and included in the “transition shops” project of the Municipality of Bologna, Simona Finelli, Stefania Marocchi, Monica Guidicini, Carmen Polidoro, Angela Morea, Isabella Landini and Michela Dall’Olio immediately stand out: the well-known Bolognese beachwear brand Quicksilver entrust them with the first major order and the consecration in the Olympus of fashion it is not long in coming when the embroiderers meet Gianfranco Ferrè. It will be just “the fashion architect”To fall in love with ‘the Reliefs’ – as he will later affectionately call them – entrusting them with ambitious and innovative projects and pushing them to“ dare ”, both in terms of technique and the use of materials.

From then on the “Reliefs” are interested in great names in Italian fashion, from Alberta Ferretti to Giorgio Armani, from Gianni and Donatella Versace to Miuccia Prada, Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as the French Dior, Yves Saint Lauren, Louis Vuitton and many others. And the small artisan shop in a very short time turns into one international business reality. In the early 90s the experiences of India production also begin, which in 2016 will lead the “Rilevi” to inaugurate a corporate headquarters in Mumbaistill known today for the adoption of virtuous practices and company policies dedicated to improvement of the professional condition of womenat the protection of children’s health and toethical business.

Who are the Reliefs

Today, at the helm of Rilievi there are two of the founding members, Stefania Marocchi – art director – e Simona Finelli – sales manager -, who works alongside Michele Galliano as managing director. The company represents in all respects a rare example of a perfect combination of ancient crafts and international renown, thanks to its technical expertise and great capacity for innovation, with over 200 collaborators.

In 2021 Rilievi decides to pay homage to its history and, above all, to the woman who taught the art of embroidery to the founders, Giovanna Barottazzi, by participating in the urban redevelopment project of Bologna through the Street Art. The company therefore starts the restyling of the external structure of the Rilievi Group headquarters, a few steps from the mural that recalls the Bologna massacre and from the underpass completely covered by bubble letters. Thanks to the collaboration of the artists Guido Volpi and Luigi Giudice they created a large mural on the main facade of the building, celebrating the female creativity and the story behind the birth of the company. It is a shamanic figure depository of knowledge, values ​​and knowledge (allegorical representation by Giovanna Barottazzi) who, unrolling a precious embroidered canvas, opens the knowledge of the magical world of manual knowledge to seven characters – allegory of the seven young women who founded the ‘agency.

Mrs. Marocchi, how did your passion for sewing and embroidery come about?

“We have always loved fashion, but to tell the truth we knew very little about it when we participated in the Master on the art of embroidery for Haute Couture organized by CNA. The real passion was born during the training course, in which we discovered the magic of this work, thanks to the dedication and generosity of Giovanna Baratozzi, our teacher, who made us notice how wonderful this world was, in which art converge. , craftsmanship and creativity. We will thank you forever ”.

What were the worst obstacles you had to overcome to make your dream come true?

“We have been so absorbed by our work, by our company, that we have not even noticed the obstacles that were facing us. Embroidery has taught us that goals are reached one point at a time, with passion, patience and dedication: there are no shortcuts “.

Mrs. Finelli, what have been the most important national and international collaborations?

“A really difficult question… We have collaborated with many brands, both prét à porter and haute couture, in Italy, France and the United States: Armani, Versace, Prada, Vuitton, Dior, Oscar de La Renta, Ralph Lauren, Lacroix; not to mention the celebrities: Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Mick Jagger, Britney Spears, Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman, to name but a few “.

Can you tell us about the first important collaboration with the big names in the fashion world? And which is the one that has most marked you, from a professional and human point of view?

“For us, the enlightening meeting was the one with Gianfranco Ferrè – who soon would also become the creative director of the Maison Dior and with whom we had the privilege of working when we were very young: he entrusted us with” impossible “projects , challenged us to overcome limits; at every crazy request of him we threw our hearts over the obstacle. For this we owe him so much, because his design approach, that is the revolution – always rational, cultured, controlled – of the rules, has shown us the path of innovation “.

Not only the great protagonists of fashion, did the great cinema also dress up with your productions?

“It’s true. We had the privilege of creating the embroideries for the costumes of Prada in the film the Great Gatsby, with Leonardo Di Caprio and Tobey Mcguire, a very interesting project “.

Mrs. Marocchi, is embroidery a purely female profession?

“Yes and no. In Europe it is above all a “women’s” profession, even if there is no shortage of talented and passionate embroiderers. In India, on the other hand, where we have an office, it is a purely male job “.

What are the differences between the company you manage in Italy and the one you manage in India, from the point of view of social characteristics?

“As we said before, in India we have men embroiderers, while in Italy mainly women (but we also have a man!). As far as management is concerned, however, we could say that it is almost the opposite, we have many women in India and many men here in Bologna, but in both cases, men and women have the same salary level “.

Mrs. Finelli, in addition to the StreetArt project we talked about, what were the main experiences related to the social / solidarity world that you have promoted or participated in over the years?

“We contributed to the birth of ‘I was a Sari’, a sari recovery project for the creation of new garments and since 2014, Rilievi India has supported I was a Sari in different ways: through training and assistance for sewing, cutting and embroidery; the donation of fabrics and embroidery materials; pro bono work in the event of unused production capacity; the donation of equipment, as happened in 2021, when Rilievi India moved and modernized its factory and made a donation to ‘I was a Sari’ of 30 sewing machines, furniture and equipment, for a value of several thousand euros. In 2018, Gucci Equilibrium – the CSR umbrella of the luxury brand Gucci – established a special embroidery training program in traditional techniques for the artisans of I was a Sari. The project allowed a group of women to enter the clothing industry, traditionally closed to them. Rilievi India joined the active support of the project, in which our embroiderers trained a group of I was a Sari women in hand embroidery techniques ”.

Other experience?

“We support young creativity, in particular through our collaboration with Istituto Marangoni and the Costume and Fashion Academy. We set ourselves the mission of transferring knowledge by offering students of the two schools specific embroidery courses. In addition, we have repeatedly made – and for free – the embroideries for the students’ projects. We recently donated materials and embroidery to Istituto Marangoni Paris for a workshop dedicated to Upcycling, or rather the creation of new garments by recycling old ones “.

So you are attentive to the environment …

“We strongly believe in the centrality of the environmental issue, which is why we align ourselves with a series of international quality standards, for example the Green Embroidery Collection, which involves the use of new eco-materials, as per the Global Recycle Standard (GRS): recycled plastic, recycled glass, bio-based and bio-degradable stones. Or Reach-compliant materials, i.e. the exclusive use of non-hazardous materials according to compliance standards. Still materials without Azo, which means implementation in the dyeing process of fabrics and materials and the Upgrading of metal plating processes for REACH compliance. In Italy, we comply with ISO 14001 (Environmental management system (EMS-7914 / S), we regularly follow the initiatives of Banco Alimentare and we collaborate with DHL Gogreen Solutions “.

I ask both of you if you could describe the “Female Genius” with three adjectives for our readers.

“We are Bolognese DOC and Bologna knows a lot about feminine genius: the three adjectives we choose are linked to three Bolognese women who have always inspired us.

Determinedlike Bettisia Gozzadini, who in 1239 became the first university professor in history.

Rebelslike Nicolosa Sanuti, an ante litteram feminist, who in the mid-15th century wrote an oration in perfect Latin to Cardinal Bessarione, to contest the restrictive laws especially against women.

Generouslike Raffaella Carrà, who in addition to being a POP icon revered throughout the world, was one of the first to publicly defend the LGBTQ + community ”.

As women, as entrepreneurs, what is the message you want to send to the younger generations?

“We would like to tell them that the craftsmanship is wonderful, that it gives incredible satisfaction and that it is part of our being Italian. We would like to tell them that manual jobs can offer serenity and satisfaction: too often in the past the jobs in which “you get your hands dirty” were considered second-class jobs, yet we are known throughout the world for our artisan talent: the stylist it can be Italian, French, Belgian, American, but perfection is always Made in Italy. We see many young people orienting themselves towards the professions of Fashion, which offer more visibility, and then experience the great frustration of not finding work: we would like to tell them that artisan trades, like ours, but also modeling, tailoring, etc. they offer insane opportunities for realization ”.