Rihanna’s momentous nude pregnancy

Sympathies or not, impact. Whatever your political, moral, stylistic principles, it is impossible for them to leave you indifferent. The successive photos of Rihanna showing off her pregnant belly through transparencies or directly to the air, with intensity and fantasy in crescendo, inevitably position you. Even if you think that her right to dress as she comes out of the neocortex is up to her. Because all those photos of RiRi, taken by paparazzi (which is not to say that they are not very calculated) convey things. Many. And almost none have to do with fashion.

In the New York Times, vanessa friedman has written that “in the history of celebrity pregnancies, there has never been a display like this.” For its part, the British edition of Glamor believes that “Rihanna is single-handedly reinventing the maternity style.

Speaking to Yo Dona, René Ann Cramer, Celebrity pregnancy specialist, Drake University Vice Chancellor and author of the book ‘Pregnant With the Stars’ explains: “To me, the visibility that Rihanna insists on in her pregnancy is really an insistence on her identity as an autonomous human being, that you are also creating and sustaining a life.The public presentation of your pregnancy is in keeping with your public presentations of celebrity and entrepreneurship, and continues to show her as truly yours, pregnant or not.This is a reaffirmation, for other pregnant women and people , that we continue to exist, separated from the role of mothers, and we are responsible to ourselves first and foremost”.

When pregnant women went inside a sack

We must remember that only 40 years ago, a past that is just around the corner, and not only in Spain, pregnancy clothes compulsorily fulfilled two functions: blur the female body (however delusional the idea was) and infantilize it. Both purposes converged in neutral or brown colored garments that fell over the bodies like stretcher table skirts and used to use baby collars and satin bows to emphasize that what was underneath was not the body of a woman, but a carrycot. walking baby

The reason for making the body ‘disappear’ has as little mystery as the fact that paintings of the pregnant Virgin Mary are scarce, as made clear by the very interesting exhibition ‘Portraying Pregnancy’ that took place in the museum foundling in London: a pregnant woman is a woman who has had sexual intercourse and that, in the eyes of the bourgeoisie of the 16th century -and until very recently we have reproduced this cultural heritage- was inadmissible. So, in order to fit pregnancy into the rigid moral corset and the idealized image of motherhood, only one formula was found: to make the female body disappear, either by eliminating it from representations, or by hiding it under clothing that concealed the characteristic forms of the pregnant womb. .

Then came the mythical cover of Demi Moore bare-belly in 1991 (which would turn that type of posing into a stereotype, reproduced by celebrities and anonymous alike), which would open the door to a positive, aesthetic interpretation of the pregnant woman’s body. But always with an idealized and intimate bias, the body removed from its social context, the body representing a single moment where only the mother and son exist. And without the ‘threat’ of eroticism hanging over him. Upside down: everything idyllic, from the light to the expression of the face or the quality of the skin. Even the recent photos of Sevdaliza pregnant continue to participate in this concept.

Sexualized pregnancy? Anathema!

These rules have not started to be broken until relatively recently. In 2018 it was still pointed out to kim kardashian of sexualizing her pregnancy, revealing that the prejudice persists and is in very good health: the pregnant woman’s body must ‘behave’ like an ‘immaculate’ body, it is a body that must be ‘outside the game’ sexually speaking, outside of seduction. This is what Rihanna has broken up with and, as she writes Heather Schwedel at Slate, he has done it without giving it the slightest importance: without selling the photos, without posing in dim light, without giving himself more importance (or at least pretending to): “Because you don’t need it. Whatever you do, you already have everyone’s attention.” the world”.

Rihanna at the Dior show at Paris fashion week, in an image that has already become iconic.GETTY IMAGES

Sociologist and fashion expert Patricia Soley-Beltrn believes that Rihanna is not only beautiful, but that “she knows it and exploits it. And I knew she was going to make a lot of headlines.” From her point of view, the message that Rihanna transmits is “if I’m pregnant like that, you can be too, and even if you don’t go through life dishabilitated like me, know that you’re a beautiful creative goddess”.

Pregnant or not pregnant; but always rihanna

On the other hand, for the fashion editor of Yo Dona, Mara José Pérez, what Rihanna has done is no more and no less than remain as she has always been (i.e. reassert herself, in line with the aforementioned Rene Ann Cramer: “Rihanna has always been sassy and sexy. And her pregnancy wasn’t going to change that.” What he has done has been to underline it based on transparencies, openings and short pieces that would normally only be seen in normative bodies with a flat abdomen, something that shocks the eyes accustomed to fashion designed to ‘disguise’. What Rihanna has done during these months may be more important than it seems”. She says it in terms of influence. Perhaps after this, adds María José Prez, “some pregnant woman feels a little more authorized to do what she wants. with his body without stopping to think about the gaze of others”. Few titles are more accurate in this reflection than the one used by the New York Times for its report on the subject: “When the right to control your own body and the right to dress as want unite”.

Asap Rocky and Rihanna at the Gucci show at the last Milan fashion week.GETTY IMAGES

The businesswoman, creative director and expert in avant-garde Martha Kornelski he also joins those who see in the ‘gesture’ (which, as has been said, is not exactly a gesture, but rather ‘following one’s path’, which has even more weight and meaning) a liberating attitude. “Maternity clothing has always hidden women, conveying that the pregnant body is not sexy, as if motherhood excluded everything else. That is why I find it super interesting what Rihanna is doing showing herself like this, the same thing that Sita Abellón is doing They both got pregnant at the same time – and actually bought baby clothes together and wore some really cool looks – and they have a very similar attitude towards the aesthetic use they are giving their bodies.”

In this attitude towards pregnancy, Kornelski sees an attitude towards life. “While society tells pregnant women to forget about themselves, their bodies, their beauty, to only think about the child they carry inside, these women say ‘no’, not only do I not hide, but I do it.” I show. That’s why they’ve been heavily criticized. I think that, in the end, people are annoyed that something as beautiful as motherhood can become an instrument of female empowerment. And that’s what needs to be broken.”

And the best accomplice to do so has turned out to be fashion, which serves as well to break the freedom of movement as it does to undo the corsets that imprison us. As Marta Kornelski reflects on the Instagram screenshot above, “You’re seeing Sita at a festival, at Coachella, pregnant, dressed as she would be if she weren’t. She’s following her style, not hiding under a nightgown.” . I’m lovin ‘it”.