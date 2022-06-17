Rihanna Wears Underwear On The Street For Her Boldest Maternity Look

Rihanna has taken indifference to the highest level in his last public appearance: indifferent to the arrest of his partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky (in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, for which he has been released on bail), indifferent to rumors of his infidelity and indifferent to the style manual of a conventional pregnancy. “My body is doing amazing things right now, and I will not be ashamed of it. This occasion should be a celebration, why should I hide my pregnancy? “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in a maternity store.’ American comrades of Vogue.

In his first sighting since the rapper was released, the Barbadian star has shown that these claims were deadly serious and has composed what is likely to be the bolder look of her pregnancy, which is already in the final stretch.