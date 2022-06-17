Rihanna reinvents maternity style: her 10 best looks









You will not hide your tummy under your clothes. You will brag about it at all times. You will say yes to transparencies and crop tops. You will not skimp on accessories, the more the better. You will not leave aside the glamour, nor the heels. Tight dresses will be your great allies. Rihanna has reinvented the maternity style and these are his commandments. since he stayed pregnantthe singer has taught us a lesson breaking the stereotypesmaking it clear that fashion and motherhood they can go hand in hand.

More than reinventing it, it has burst it. She hasn’t let pregnancy define his style, she’s still the same, just as diva and sexy. In a tracksuit or dressed in a red carpet dress, Rihanna has an outfit for every occasion. Now that she is facing the final stretch of her pregnancy and that she is about to give birth, we review her top 10 outfits.

pregnant and sexy Pregnant and sexy, that’s how her pregnancy could be summed up. The singer is the definitive test that demonstrates the powerful allure that any woman who is about to become a mother can have. It’s just a matter of attitude and also of style. The paris fashion week surrendered at Rihanna’s feet when she showed up with a lingerie look to the Dior show. A semi-transparent plumeti dress that exposed the interior outfit, all in black, which never fails. To finish off, a leather trench coat and high heeled boots. Who said fear?











Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week GTRES GTRES It seems that Rihanna will be one of those mothers who, when she gives birth, will miss her tummy. She is giving the artist from Barbados a lot of play, who does not stop showing off her at any time. In this case we see her wearing a ribbed t-shirt that opens at the front exposing the entire torso. Long live transparencies and openings!









The singer Rihanna goes for black INSTAGRAM

red carpet The pregnancy has not prevented her from going to the most important appointments, such as Oscar awards. Rihanna attended the after party Hosted by Beyonce which Hollywood star. Again, the singer opted for black, a color that she knows she favors. Her dress, with transparencies on the top and a tube skirt covered in sequins, is signed by her valentine. Matching XXL gloves. A most elegant look!









Rihanna at the Oscar Gold Party INSTAGRAM

stylish mom Rihanna is still the same. “Rih said: ‘Stay with your maternity wardrobe’… I’m going to wear my normal clothes, love“, she wrote a few weeks ago on her Instagram account. And so it has been. Her looks have not changed in the slightest since she became pregnant. Here we see her with a animal print maxi coatbaggy jeans and a boho roll crop top that reveals her belly.









The singer Rihanna INSTAGRAM Rihanna and the father of her son, ASAP Rocky, attended the Off-White show in Paris. For the occasion, the singer wore a tight mini dress in a peach color combined with high-heeled strappy sandals and a shearling coat.











The singer Rihanna in Paris with ASAP Rocky GTRES GTRES

fixed, but not much If Rihanna was your friend and you went out to dinner, she’d be one of those people who tells you she’s not going to fix it and then betrays you at the last minute. We have rarely seen her with oversize clothes during pregnancy and this has been one of them. The Barbadian singer chose to go comfortable with a loose shirt. Of course, open so that the belly can be seen. A very homey look which could be most comfortable, were it not for the heeled sandals that he was wearing











The singer Rihanna in Los Angeles GTRES GTRES It was one of the first times we saw her show off her tummy. In mid-February, Rihanna premiered her pregnancy at the photocall of one of the events of Fenty, your own brand. For the occasion, the artist wore a halterneck sequin top with open back in green that showed her bulging belly between the straps that adorned the look. Her pants matched her top, in silver and purple.











Singer Rihanna at a Fendy event in Los Angeles GTRES GTRES