Rihanna, from star to heroine: pregnancy, millions and businesses outside of music

FANTASY_AND_CO

Rihanna she promised again in mid-March that an album is on the way, laughing, at a TikTok event for her own cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty. The singer warned that the album, surely the last one that she takes from her, would not be what people expect of her. A maxim that she has been repeating in recent months, assuring that this time there will be a successor for Anti (2016). By the way, she also chose the favorite songs of her career: need meone of the singles Anti; Y Diamondshymn of 2012 extracted from unapologetic and the biggest success of his career. From the musical, at least.

THE BUSINESS IS NOT SINGING

Because in 2022 Rihanna is also thinking of going public with Savage x Fenty, her lingerie brand for all sizes from (4S to 4XXL), valuing it at around 2,700 million euros. Rihanna owns about 30% of the shares, so this action could give her 900 million euros to add to her fortune, estimated today at about 1,500 million euros. Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics that she controls together with LVMH, entered more than 515 million euros in 2021. Figures that explain why the singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Barbados 34 years ago, is in no rush to pursue the music business. the tour of Anti, with which he toured the world for almost eight months in 2016, he entered 100 million euros. In 2016, Rihanna’s fortune was estimated at around 250 million euros, a sixth of what her business gave her, which she launched in 2017. And one thing is certain: there will be no tour. The last time Rihanna performed live was at the 2018 Grammys, along with DJ Khaled.