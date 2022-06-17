Ric Flair believes that WWE inhibits fighters like Randy Orton or his daughter

Ric Flair is one of the legends of the professional wrestling business that is giving the most to talk about in recent times. On this week’s “Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling” podcast, The Nature Boy gave his take on the greatest wrestler of all time, and what he thinks of today’s stars who read wrestling scripts. promos.

He gets wet choosing who is the best fighter of all time

“I believe that Shawn Michaels he’s the greatest in-ring performer (of all time),” Flair said. “I think hulk and steve austin They are the two biggest stars of all time. I base myself on who has made the most money in their time.”

Reveals that the emotion when giving a promo is a hallmark between fighters

“You can tell from afar if the boys mean what they say in the promos or not. It’s a lot of pressure to read something that you don’t naturally feel in your heart. It is a big difference. It is noted that the boys really take off because they take what they have been given to memorize it and put some emotion into it” Ric began. “But that’s talking generic nowadays. That doesn’t mean tickets are going to sell themselves.”

He thinks that WWE slows down the success of some fighters for fear that they will leave the company

“I just feel like the guys who are really great, like Randy and my daughter, are held back. because they (WWE) don’t want them to go that far. They don’t want anyone to become The Rock again and leave. They don’t want someone like Steve who can say, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ In his day, the Hulk could say yes or no. He had that kind of power. I don’t know if that’s healthy, but Vince won’t let that happen again.”

