Revlon, which was born in the Great Depression, declares bankruptcy – El Financiero

Revlon filed for Chapter 11 United States bankruptcy lawas the global supply chain crisis was the turning point for a highly indebted company that has struggled to tap into a social media influencer-driven boom in cosmetics sales.

The cosmetics giant, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes, applied late Tuesday judicial protection in the Southern District of New York. According to court documents, assets stood at $2.3 billion at the end of April and debts at $3.7 billion.

By filing for Chapter 11, the business can continue to operate while it works out a plan to pay its creditors. Revlon said in a statement that it has secured $575 million of so-called debtor-in-possession financing from existing lenders to finance itself during bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy culminates a tumultuous period for the company, which suffered during the pandemic and faced years of declining sales as consumer tastes changed and emerging brands They took away market share. The company recently said that supply chain problems and inflation were testing its ability to keep pace with the recovery in consumer demand.

“Consumer demand for our products remains strong: people love our brands and we continue to have a healthy position in the market. But our complicated capital structure has limited our ability to navigate macroeconomic challenges to meet this demand,” Revlon CEO Debra Perelman said in a statement.

The 90-year-old company began by selling nail polish in the Great Depressionand later added to your collection combined lipsticks. In 1955, the brand was already international.

Perelman’s holding company took control of Revlon in 1985, following a controversial takeover that was financed with “junk” debt raised by Michael Milken. MacAndrews & Forbes at one point sued Revlon over the company’s acceptance of a lower offer from Forstmann Little & Co., leading to a landmark court decision in Delaware over the fiduciary duties of board members, sometimes called the “Revlon Rule”.

The company debt load proved burdensome, especially after it sold more than $2 billion in loans and bonds to finance its acquisition of Elizabeth Arden in 2016. It also owns brands like Cutex and Almayand markets in more than 150 countries.

In recent years, Revlon has had trouble competing with newer brands and those owned by rivals L’Oréal and Estée Lauder that have tapped video bloggers and Instagram personalities to fuel growth. The pandemic dealt another blow to sales.

In the past, Revlon has come close to defaulting on its debts, settling with creditors to restructure its obligations out of court, and was later embroiled in one of the banking industry’s most infamous blunders when Citigroup, intending to process a routine interest payment on a loan, mistakenly paid some Revlon creditors nearly $900 million.