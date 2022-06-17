Review of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, by Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage knows that his career is an unclassifiable combination. So much so that he repeats it, over and over again, in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent by Tom Gormican. “I’m not a star and sometimes I doubt I’m an actor,” he says. And he does, as the movie progresses in extravagant scenes and an increasingly elaborate sense of the absurd. But the film, one of the great bets on the metanarrative of the last three years, is amazingly solid.

The script, co-written by the director and Kevin Etten, uses thea trick of the easy mockery to elucubrate in more complicated ideas. Nicolas Cage, who does not hesitate to make fun of himself, is also a mirror pointing to the cinema as a business. A twisted one, sprinkled with bad taste and especially, in Cage’s eloquent version as the central element of a premise. When the cinema is a refraction box of culture?

The film answers the question with ease. It always is, insists Cage, who stars as his alter ego from satire but also, a gloomy vision of failure. For the actor, his career is a territory of ups and downs. At the same time, it is a journey through his passions and obsessions. Gormican includes Cage’s condition as a rarity, as excluded and also as a marginal subject of cinema.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent It doesn’t make fun of Nicolas Cage — though he uses the script’s bizarre sense of humor to do so — but of the world around him. The resource of metafiction is a divergent look at cinema and one that is allowing a strange journey through the cinematographic as a language. Has the time come when the mecca of cinema itself will have to deepen its wounds through the uncomfortable resource of looking in the mirror? ⭐⭐⭐

















































Score: 3 out of 5.

But at the same time, he covers, again and again, the mocking controversy about his performance, triumphs and failures. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent build a version on the cinema in the manner of the great Roman arenas. “We are fodder for ridicule” Cage insists and does so without paying attention to the essential point that his entire career seems to be based on the ridiculous and the absurd.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent it is an intelligent structure that uses its best weapons in a premise that plays with the cinema as a setting. Is Cage acting up to bring a version of himself to life? Or is he really the actor, surrendered to the lingering point of identity? The film does not make it clear, but it does use the link with the ambivalent as something more powerful.

The film is also a persistent, well-constructed celebration of the notion of cinema as a world that stands on its own references. Lana Wachowski failed in Matrix Resurrections by reflecting on the codes of the universe of the Matrix Saga. Even through the reference in its pure state. But Gormican triumphs. Her film is an exaggerated journey, sometimes bordering on the chaotic, through cinema as a mirror of something deeper and more peculiar.

In fact, much of the film mocks, speculates, and digs into fame and stardom. And if that wasn’t enough, it delves into the idea of ​​relevance in a time when stardom is within reach of a social media audience. At various points in the film, Gormican explores the condition of power being recognized. But also, he does one more thing: he mocks that preponderance through the most baffling actor of his generation.

Cage, who plays Cage, in Cage’s world

From its first scenes, in which a very young spectator expresses her admiration for Nicolas Cage, to its final stretch, which explodes with dissimilar references. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent advance to remember that the cinema is false, it has no value other than its cost or instant celebrity. Or so it seems to make clear, as the plot asks itself outlandish questions. “He’s a legend,” she says, with sincere and enthusiastic adoration, of Cage. As he does so, some footage from the 1997 film “Con Air” flashes on the screen.

The next scene follows the actor — playing himself — as he walks down Sunset Boulevard. Nick Cage — the character — looks tired and nervous. But at the end of the day “he is a star”, as he mutters in a bad mood. He is also aware of his legendary quality. Come to less, with all kinds of problems and a strange filmography in tow. “But a legend, after all” reasons this actor who makes fun of his own life in front of and behind the cameras.

The plot extravagance is another example of how Hollywood ventures into a strange trend. One that allows you to explore your lowest points through humor, and that also analyzes the world of cinema from a radical perspective. The staging of the fictional, a paradox perhaps too broad to encompass the meaning of spectacle cinema. But even so, it stands on the fact that the film questions issues that Hollywood usually does not like to touch.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is the most proud mockery, direct and twisted about the Hollywood industry. The machinery that builds the identity of contemporary cinema, but especially the faces that represent it. And she does it with a simple device: by mocking one of her disgraced heroes.

The mirror dance with Nicolas Cage at the helm

Nicolas Cage has come a long way in his filmography and personal life. And the Gormican film shows it. But he also does something else. Fill the film with metanarrative threads which make it a splendid and well-executed rarity. Cage plays a failed actor who goes on a date, a director (director David Gordon Green, in an unexpected cameo) at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, that redoubt of the stars that is part of the mythology of the seventh art.

His personal life is a chaotic confluence of small disasters — like Cage’s — and a major financial meltdown — like Cage does from time to time. To round out the premise of him, this legendary figure who is now a loser, seeks out the role of his life. A cliché in the world of Hollywood that the film takes to another level. And it surprises by the precise execution of it, by the search for humor that is not humor.



