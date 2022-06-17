Renaissance ”, will be released at the end of July – Kalporz

The new project of Beyoncétitled Renaissance it is subtitled act iwill come out on July 29 via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records, as its social media channels and official website announce. This is Beyoncé’s first studio album since Lemonadewhich was published in 2016 and it was accompanied, like the previous one Beyoncé of the 2013from a component visual. At the moment not much is known about the new project, and this is in line with Beyoncé’s desire to give the public news without too many previews.

In the 2018 Beyoncé and Jay-Z had published Everything Is Love and in 2019 Bey had broadcast on Netflix Homecoming, the docu-film of his performance at the Coachella festival as the headliner of the event, from which the self-titled album containing the entire concert was also made. In 2020 Beyoncé took care of the soundtrack of The Lion King publishing first The Lion King: The Gift and then, in 2021, again in relation to the film The Lion Kingthe visual Black Is King. Also in 2021 Beyoncé won yet another Grammy of his career with “Black Parade” and now holds the record for female artist with more Grammys. She also got a 2022 Oscar nomination for the song “Be Alive”.