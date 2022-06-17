Reinassance will be out next month

#beyonce in trend everywhere and this time it is not the curls of Blue Ivy, more and more carbon copy of mum, to hold the spot on social networks. After days of “it seems / maybe / it is said” here comes the news we were all waiting for. Beyoncé is about to return with a new album out on July 29th. It will be titled Reinessance the new project of Queen B of which for now nothing is known except the title and the release date. “The countdown has officially begun,” reads the social accounts of Spotify and Tidal, literally stormed by fans.

«Act i RENAISSANCE 7.29»: Beyoncé has changed the bio on Instagram but for now she is keeping her mouth shut and the feed free of signals. Even her profile image has disappeared (this also on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok accounts) perhaps to leave room for some more clues in the next few hours, perhaps the cover of the highly anticipated album. For now, the 236 million followers are invited to wait which, Adele docet, will only increase the desire to know more. The box set of Reinassance also appeared in the shop of her official website, proving that it is an album and not a single, most likely divided into several acts.

A first chapter of a literal renaissance that the 40-year-old had talked about a year ago in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar US. “After the isolation and injustices we have experienced in the last year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again”, he explained, “I feel a renaissance is about to emerge and I want to nurture it in every possible way “. The social networks are in fibrillation, the announcement on the other hand is epochal. Calendar in hand, Bey’s latest real album, Lemonadecame out in 2016. This does not mean that in these six years it has been idle.

In 2018 she collaborated with husband Jay Z on the album Everything is love; the following year it was the turn of Homecomingthe Netflix documentary on Beyoncé’s concert at Coachella and the soundtrack of the latest Disney de The Lion King. In 2020 it came out Black Is King, visual album for Disney +, the remix of the song “Savage” by rapper Megan Thee Stallion and the charity single “Black Parade” on the occasion of Juneteenth, the celebration of the end of slavery in America. This year the record singer got her first Oscar nomination for “Be alive”, her song included in the soundtrack of King Richardthe Will Smith film about the Williams sisters.

A highly anticipated new album and for which Beyoncé, the female artist who has obtained more recognition in the world music scene, with 28 gramophones in her pocket, has worked hard. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes me a year to personally search through thousands of sounds and find the right kick drum or snare drum. A chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies », she had always explained her to Harper’s Bazaar US. “However there is nothing like the amount of love, passion and care I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it’s just as exciting as when I was nine. Yes, new music is coming ».

