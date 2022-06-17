Referee died after receiving a brutal beating in the middle of the match

An arbitrator in The Savior He died after receiving a beating in the middle of a soccer match.

Is about Joseph Arnold Amayawho was attacked over the weekend when he was directing a non-federated league match on a pitch San Salvador.

Amaya was first attacked by a player to whom he showed a card and then by more team members and some followers, some reports reveal.

Referee José Arnoldo, 63, who belonged to the National Association of Soccer Referees of El Salvador (AAFES), noted the Federation of El Salvador“was brutally attacked” and was later transferred to a state hospital where “as a result of the forceful injuries he died.”

Amaya He had 20 years of experience, he directed tournaments in neighborhoods, schools and in an amateur soccer league in San Salvador.

l Heartfelt condolences to the Family of Referee Arnoldo Amaya, may God grant resignation and strength to his grieving family. pic.twitter.com/hlhfRaY2xz — FESFUT (@fesfut_sv) June 13, 2022

AN ARRESTED FOR THE DEATH OF THE REFEREE

The Salvadoran Police reported this Tuesday that they arrested a gang member accused of the murder of a referee whom he beat after he admonished him during a non-federated league soccer match.

“Juan Manuel Cruz Lorenzana was captured for the murder of referee José Arnoldo Amaya,” reported the National Civil Police (PNC) on Twitter.

Cruz, who was linked to the Mao Mao gang, “beat the victim and injured him to death” last Sunday at the Toluca stadium, in the northern sector of San Salvador, the PNC said.

“This criminal (Cruz) has a profile as a gunman within the gang called Mao Mao, it is a reflection of what these terrorist groups did to our Salvadoran people,” said Justice and Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro.

This is Juan Manuel Cruz Lorenzana, an active member of the Mao Mao Gang with the rank of gunman, responsible for the murder of referee Arnoldo Amaya. More details https://t.co/6u4PavPzkS pic.twitter.com/ZsqNxsV6Bq – Ministry of Security (@SeguridadSV) June 14, 2022

