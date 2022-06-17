Reese Witherspoon: movies, photos and curiosities

‘Legally Blonde’ almost had a very different ending

You find it hard to write and pronounce her name, but there is no other like her, and you know it. We all know it. Reese Witherspoon is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood today.

She began her career as an actress when she was very young and has now left several jobs that are most remembered by the public, both in film and on television. She also, since the beginning, has been in the spotlight of the press due to her private life. When she turned 21, she met Ryan Phillippe, the actor she would marry in 1999. The couple had two children, Ava, a clone of her mother, and Deacon, born in 1999 and 2003 respectively. Things did not go very well between the star couple and in 2006 they separated. Later the actress married Jim Toth, the father of her third child, born in 2012.

Leaving her personal life aside, the actress’s career has shown a lot of versatility. Her first job on the big screen was in ’91, ‘The man in the moon’. She later she was adding nineties titles, some indies like ‘Freeway’ and other tremendously nineties like ‘Pleasantville’.

And a new decade arrived and with it new projects that left their mark: in 2001 he showed the role that would mark his career (and he hardly did): we are talking about elle woods, the protagonist of ‘Legally Blonde’, one of the most beloved characters in all of 2000s cinema. However, the 2000s had more surprises waiting for her: apart from works like ‘Rendition’ or ‘Monsters vs Aliens’, in the In 2005 he premiered ‘On the loose rope’. The film based on the life of Johnny Cash, played by Joaquin Phoenix, gave her her first nomination and her first Oscar, thus becoming America’s new sweetheart.

Later more works for Reese have been arriving, there are various titles such as ‘Mud’ or ‘Wild Soul’, for which he would take his second nomination.

In the world of series it has also been seen. She appeared little, but everyone remembers her playing Rachel’s sister in ‘Friends’, where she later admitted that she didn’t have a very good time. And that she would later meet Jennifer Aniston again on the small screen in ‘The Morning Show’. However, three years ago she left us that Madeline in the fantastic ‘Big Little Lies’. With her some great companions like Nicole KidmanLaura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz either meryl streep. Undoubtedly one of the best television productions of recent years.

