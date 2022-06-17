Reese Witherspoon: movies, photos and curiosities
You find it hard to write and pronounce her name, but there is no other like her, and you know it. We all know it. Reese Witherspoon is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood today.
She began her career as an actress when she was very young and has now left several jobs that are most remembered by the public, both in film and on television. She also, since the beginning, has been in the spotlight of the press due to her private life. When she turned 21, she met Ryan Phillippe, the actor she would marry in 1999. The couple had two children, Ava, a clone of her mother, and Deacon, born in 1999 and 2003 respectively. Things did not go very well between the star couple and in 2006 they separated. Later the actress married Jim Toth, the father of her third child, born in 2012.
Leaving her personal life aside, the actress’s career has shown a lot of versatility. Her first job on the big screen was in ’91, ‘The man in the moon’. She later she was adding nineties titles, some indies like ‘Freeway’ and other tremendously nineties like ‘Pleasantville’.
And a new decade arrived and with it new projects that left their mark: in 2001 he showed the role that would mark his career (and he hardly did): we are talking about elle woods, the protagonist of ‘Legally Blonde’, one of the most beloved characters in all of 2000s cinema. However, the 2000s had more surprises waiting for her: apart from works like ‘Rendition’ or ‘Monsters vs Aliens’, in the In 2005 he premiered ‘On the loose rope’. The film based on the life of Johnny Cash, played by Joaquin Phoenix, gave her her first nomination and her first Oscar, thus becoming America’s new sweetheart.
Later more works for Reese have been arriving, there are various titles such as ‘Mud’ or ‘Wild Soul’, for which he would take his second nomination.
In the world of series it has also been seen. She appeared little, but everyone remembers her playing Rachel’s sister in ‘Friends’, where she later admitted that she didn’t have a very good time. And that she would later meet Jennifer Aniston again on the small screen in ‘The Morning Show’. However, three years ago she left us that Madeline in the fantastic ‘Big Little Lies’. With her some great companions like Nicole KidmanLaura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz either meryl streep. Undoubtedly one of the best television productions of recent years.
While we wait for the third part of ‘A very legal blonde’, we review ten titles of his career. Which of his jobs do you stay with?
Matthew Bright freely adapted the story of Little Red Riding Hood to independent cinema made in the United States (five years later he made a second part based on Hansel and Gretel). This movie, which unfortunately is not on any platform. In it, a young woman ran away from her house and on her way to her grandmother’s house she runs into a psychologist who “wants to help her”. Kiefer Sutherland accompanied him in the cast.
David and Jennifer are two brothers who fight in their living room for control and are suddenly teleported into the fictional world of a classic black and white television series, Pleasantville. A story full of metaphor with a fantastic cast also made up of Tobey Maguire, Joan Allen and Jeff Daniels.
The modernized version of ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ was a film that today is almost a cult of those years. In it, the actress acted alongside her partner for years, Ryan Phillippe. In addition to them, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair starred in this teenage story.
Jill, Rachel’s wayward sister, and the first of the sisters we met (Christina Applegate would be Amy, whom we met a little later), she conquered us from the moment we saw her. She barely appeared on the show, but now she’s one of the most memorable ‘Friends’ cameos.
If there is a pinnacle role in Witherspoon’s career, that is that of Elle Woods, the girl we met in 2001. Going back to romantic comedies, Woods arrived at the university with intentions that completely changed at the end of the story. . The character was so loved that a sequel was almost necessary.
And yes, we had to hear from her one more time. From the Harvard Campus, Elle now went to the capital of the United States to defend the rights of animals. And no, she did not go unnoticed.
Put in the skin of June Carter, the woman who fell in love with Johnny Cash, also fell in love with the public in this biopic. Giving off gushing charm and beastly chemistry with Phoenix, the statuette was almost his from the film’s release.
Another sign that Witherspoon works like a charm in the cinema with a small budget. Jeff Nichols directed the actress and Matthew McConaughey and a very young Tye Sheridan in this drama set in deep America.
Witherspoon has also become animated with the world of dubbing. He has been the voice of Rosita the pig in both installments of Canta. There he has been reunited with his partner from ‘Mud’, McConaughey, who lends his voice to the good old Buster Moon.
Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, this series caught half the world with the murder involved. In between, a story with sexual harassment, abuse, bullying and many lies that are bigger than small.
