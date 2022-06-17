Really lovely “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Female desire is not a theme that has much space in Hollywood movies. And the desire of women over 45? Well, that has almost exclusively been the purview of Nancy Meyers, Meryl Streep, and Diane Keaton. There have been others, sure, but often it’s humorously presented or cleaned and sanitized of anything remotely carnal. Usually it’s a horribly infantilized combination of both. It’s as if someone decided that the public couldn’t stand to see a menopausal-age woman act or even feel sexual, and few have dared to challenge that idea.

So it’s a small miracle that Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, a smart, nuanced, sex-positive movie about a 55-year-old woman, exists. In the film, written by Katy Brand and directed by Sophie Hyde, Emma Thompson plays that woman. Nancy is a recently widowed, retired religion teacher who hires a handsome young sex worker, Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack), for one night.

We are introduced to the characters, essentially the only ones in the film, in a seamless, dialogue-free sequence just before they meet. It says a lot about who they are and how they exist in the world, but not everything. Basically, there’s 90 minutes of powerful conversations that will help flesh out that whole puzzle.

Nancy arrives at the luxurious hotel room armed with a handy wheelie bag, dressed in a modest straight skirt, matching blazer, and floral blouse (her negligee is, amusingly, a floral print not unlike). She’s dazed, wrinkled and nervous as she changes out of her flats for heels and checks the minibar. Leo, meanwhile, is a picture of youthful, natural confidence, as if he’s just walked out of an ad for a new eco-conscious fashion company. Together they are not very different: she begins to question her choice, attributing it to a fit of madness and wondering what it says about her; he, meanwhile, remains cool, calm and charming, armed with a perfect answer to everything.

The main reason for this bout of madness is that Nancy has never had an orgasm. She doesn’t expect to get one from the session with Leo, but she finally found some freedom after following the rules, imposed by herself and society, all her life and she has some things that she would like to do. Nancy is deeply dissatisfied with her life, her body, her adult children (one is too boring, the other too wild), and her marriage. Repressed isn’t the right word, but maybe dissatisfied is.

He cannot see or appreciate how lucky he is to have found Leo, who is patient and intelligent and not easy to write off. This also drives her a little crazy, having lived life according to a set of principles that she knows have not brought her happiness and are out of date, but that she is not yet ready to abandon. And at various points, over the next 90 minutes, she’s going to sabotage things.

Leo, both as a person and as a character, has a shy style as a kind of fantasy. He is there to be whatever his clients need him to be. The movie doesn’t particularly delve into the world of sex work, although there are some references to bad clients and how he can be less safe for women. He is mostly a pink version of what he could be.

Thompson is truly better than ever at bringing to life a complex and evolving person with humor, grace and razor-sharp insight. McCormack, meanwhile, is a star in the making. Together they are magnetic in this wonderful adult film that is funny, sad, uncomfortable, empowering and enlightening.

The truth is that you don’t really know what the public wants if you don’t give them a choice. After all, It’s Complicated (“Falling in love with my ex”) and Something’s Gotta Give (“Someone has to give”) grossed nearly half a billion dollars at the box office. Leo Grande, in 2022, shouldn’t really be a revelation. And maybe it’s not, but I’m still celebrating.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which Searchlight Pictures premiered on Hulu on Friday, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). its acronym in English) for sexual content, graphic nudity and some language. Duration: 97 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.

