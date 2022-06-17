Real Names Of Celebrities Like Al Pacino
We will never get over Alfredo Pacino.
1.
Al Pacino’s real name is Alfredo Pacino.
ALFRED!!!!!!! Like the SAUCE.
two.
Jason Derulo’s real name is Jason Desrouleaux.
Desrouleaux = Derulo for intelligent people or the French.
3.
Ty Pennington’s full name is Tygert.
Tygert. Like Gogurt, but different.
Four.
Will Smith’s full name is Willard.
Willard Smith. Just too funny for me.
5.
DJ Mustard’s real name is Dijon McFarlane.
Dijon is a type of mustard. So we have DJ [Dijon] Mustard.
6.
Liam Neeson’s birth name is William Neeson.
WillLIAM. It makes sense, but who would have thought… It’s a WILLIAM.
7.
Julianne Moore’s real name is Julie Anne.
He just put the two names together to get Julianne.
8.
Albert Brooks’ real name is Albert Einstein.
Unfortunately, there was already someone named Albert Einstein.
9.
Téa Leoni’s full surname is Pantaleoni.
10.
Stevie Wonder’s full last name is Stevland.
It’s like, Stev’s land. Steveland.
eleven.
JoJo Siwa’s full name is Joelle Joanie Siwa.
JOshe JOannie. You understand? JoJo.
12.
Natalie Portman was born as Neta-Lee.
In Hebrew, it is spelled נטע-לי (read from right to left). Phonetically, it sounds like Neta-Lee (thanks, Hebrew education). So the US version is Natalie.
13.
Gigi Hadid’s full name is Jelena.
Jelena Hadid!
14.
G-Eazy’s full and real name is Gerald.
Mr. G(erald) Eazy.
fifteen.
Paul Wesley’s real name is Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski.
Paweł = Paul in Polish.
16.
Eric Bana’s full name is Eric Banadinović.
Cut out the “difficult” part.
17.
Tony Danza’s full name is Anthony Iadanza.
I guess he hates the first two letters of his last name.
18.
Rita Wilson’s full given name is Margarita.
I present to you Margarita Wilson.
19.
Guy Fieri’s real name is Guy Ferry.
Fieri must be how Ferry is pronounced in Italian.
twenty.
Brie Larson’s full name is Brianne.
Brianne Desaulniers, in fact.
twenty-one.
Emma Stone’s full name is Emily.
It feels kind of weird knowing her name is EMILY.
22.
Jon Bon Jovi’s real full name is John Bongiovi.
Bongiovi = Bon Jovi for the Italians.
23.
Meryl Streep was born as Mary.
Mary Streep.
This post was translated from English.