Rapper Lazza arrives at the Disco Village

FOLLONICA – Still an exceptional guest. Once again one of the most famous rappers in Italy. At the Disco Village on Saturday 18 June there is Lazza.

The Milanese artist released his latest album “Sirio” in April, which took second place in Spotify’s chart of the most played albums, before him the pop star Camila Cabello. Lazza, stage name of Jacopo Lazzariniborn in 1994, is now one of the best known musicians on the national scene.

Lover of old school rap, Lazza is a unique artist of his kind, capable of reaching even the most trap atmospheres, without ever forgetting the classic teachings, with the inevitable piano. “Sirio” is Lazza’s latest album, after the success of “Re Mida” in 2019.

The most important names in the Italian trap scene continue to animate the nights of the Disco Village season number 20.

And for a larger audience there is the private Baluba: refined atmosphere, drinks prepared on the spot by expert bartenders, and lots of great music.

The opening is scheduled at 11.30 pm: for reservations call 331 9114998, or the website www.discovillage.it. Disco Village is in via Sanzio in Follonica.

